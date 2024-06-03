Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United keeping tab on 19-year-old Barcelona prodigy: Reports

According to a report by EPLindex, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are keeping a tab on Barcelona prodigy Mikayil Faye. The 19-year-old is a prodigious talent and is already a fully capped international for the Senegal national team.

Faye has garnered attention after he scored two incredible goals, the first was a long-range strike for the Lions of Taranga against Gabon, and the second was a powerful freekick for Blaugrana against Osasuna. The strikes show that the 6'1 defender is capable of playing at center back or left back and is a potent defensive and offensive asset.

Arsenal are keen to strengthen their squad in their bid to finally dethrone Manchester City as league champions after two failed attempts and could bring in the talented youngster. Liverpool are also in need of reinforcements. With Joel Matip set to depart, the Senegal international would be a great long-term replacement. Manchester United have endured a poor campaign and defensive reinforcements are at the top of their list of needed acquisitions.

All three Premier League teams are therefore keen on a talented defender with Faye's profile. It now remains to be seen who can convince Barcelona to sanction a move for the latest talent to come out from La Masia if they are willing to make the sale.

