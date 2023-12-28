Liverpool and Arsenal pushing to sign Portuguese star with £52m release clause in January - Reports

Premier League title chasing duo Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly ready to head to head for the signature of Portuguese defender Goncalo Inacio in January. As reported by LFC Transfer Room via CMjornal, the Sporting CP star's exit from the Estádio José Alvalade looks like a formality.

According to the report, Liverpool and Arsenal are ready to match the £52 million release clause of the Portugal international. However, it has also been claimed that Manchester United and Real Madrid are also closely monitoring the situation of the highly-regarded defender.

Inacio was the subject of interest from a host of clubs last summer with clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool named as potential suitors. However, he ended up staying at Sporting CP and signed a new deal with a £52 million release clause inserted in the contract.

A left-footed centre-back, Inacio is regarded as one of the finest young players in the world right now. He came through the youth ranks of Sporting CP and has made 145 appearances for the club till date while representing Portugal five times.

Liverpool have somewhat an injury crisis in defence to deal with following Joel Matip's season-ending ACL injury. Arsenal, on the other hand, also have Jurrien Timber out with an ACL injury and could do with reinforements at the back.

Real Madrid and Manchester United have also been struggling with injury problems, especially at the back. Inacio could therefore prove to be a solid addition to any of the four clubs and looks like a wonderful defender in the making.

Jamie Carragher makes 2023-24 Premier League title prediction after Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Arsenal

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed Arsenal to finally end their 20-year drought for the Premier League title. The ex-England defender admitted that he has been impressed with how Mikel Arteta's side have fared of late.

Speaking after Liverpool's 1-1 draw against the Gunners at Anfield on Saturday (23 December), Carragher told Sky Sports:

"I think I would favour Arsenal over Liverpool. When I look at that strength of the two centre-backs [William Saliba and Gabriel] and Declan Rice in midfield, they look really solid. Coming to Anfield, it was tough for them but they really didn't give away too many chances. It was the same at Aston Villa, they were unfortunate to lose that."

Carragher added:

"And Liverpool and Aston Villa are the two best teams at home this season, the records tell you that. Even though Arsenal only picked up a point from those two games, I was more impressed with the performances than what they picked up points wise."

Arsenal will be hoping to reclaim their place at the top of the table when they take on West Ham United on Friday, December 28.