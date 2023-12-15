“Liverpool and Arsenal you have to say will be in there" - Tim Sherwood names club who will win the Premier League this season

Ahead of the January transfer window, Tim Sherwood has predicted the Premier League winner, as Liverpool, Arsenal, and other teams fight for supremacy.

Both clubs are the current frontrunners, with Jurgen Klopp's men sitting at the top of the league, while the Gunners are a point behind them in second place. Aston Villa cannot be overlooked as Unai Emery's men have surged through the ranks with a remarkable run of form. They are a further point behind the north London side.

Equally, Manchester City are also in the race, two points behind Villa. Although Pep Guardiola's side have struggled to thread two wins in a row, they have enjoyed a rich vein of success in recent years, and they sit in fourth place.

The battle for the top spot is fiercely unpredictable this season, but Tim Sherwood has weighed in with his insights on the "No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast." The former Tottenham Hotspur manager said (via TBR Football):

“I’d still say Man City will win it. Liverpool and Arsenal you have to say will be in there, it will be so tight, Manchester United aren’t doing anyone any favours in terms of coefficient for the Champions League. Nobody is sure what the coefficients will be. That top five makes a hell of a difference.”

However, Manchester City can't afford complacency in their pursuit of a fourth consecutive title. Any slip-up could provide a golden opportunity for either the Gunners or the Reds to snatch the prestigious title.

Kenan Yildiz on the radar for Arsenal and Liverpool

Arsenal have reportedly had Juventus' young prodigy Kenan Yildiz in their sights, following his impressive debut with the Turkish national team. His potential, despite limited exposure at Juventus, has not gone unnoticed, especially after his call-up to Turkey's senior squad.

The Gunners' interest in Yildiz is well-documented, with various sources linking him to a potential move to the Emirates. However, Liverpool have emerged as a formidable contender for his signature, according to Calciomercato (via JustArsenal).

Both clubs boast a stellar reputation for nurturing young talent, making them ideal destinations for a player like Yildiz. Should he potentially opt to leave Juventus, he will have to make an important decision between two of the Premier League's most prestigious clubs.

The 18-year-old might have played less than 50 minutes in the Serie A with Juventus this season. His contract with the Bianconeri expires in 2027. Yildiz impressed for Turkey, scoring a goal against Germany in November.