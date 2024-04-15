"Liverpool and Arsenal have to think they can beat Manchester City" - Gary Neville's Premier League title prediction re-emerges after recent results

Gary Neville's title race prediction involving Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City has re-emerged following the latest developments in the Premier League. The Manchester United icon had previously warned the Gunners and the Reds that they had to beat Pep Guardiola's men to win the title.

The Premier League title race took a different course at the weekend as Liverpool and Arsenal both lost their games against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively. Meanwhile, Manchester City earned a comfortable 5-1 win over Luton Town.

Following those results, the Cityzens now lead the title race by two points and with just six games to go, and it looks like the prize is now theirs to lose. This has led to Gary Neville's prediction resurfacing online. The Englishman predicted the title race at the start of March.

"I genuinely think Liverpool and Arsenal have to think they can beat Manchester City," he said, as quoted by Daily Mail. "They have to think this way to create this monumental shift in belief that City have they're going to win the league, it's their time of year, they're experienced, they've won three on the bounce."

"I always think when we lost titles, whether it be with Chelsea and [Carlo] Ancelotti, or [Sylvain] Wiltord at Old Trafford, or [Marc] Overmars scoring at Old Trafford, the team that went on to win it came to Old Trafford and won."

"They didn't just come to Old Trafford and draw and get a point and did OK, they came and shocked us. I think that is what Liverpool and Arsenal have to do to take the belief away from this Pep Guardiola team because they'll think it's ominous at this moment in time," he added.

It is worth noting that Arsenal and Liverpool have both faced Manchester City in the Premier League following Neville's prediction on March 3. However, neither side was able to outclass the Cityzens, with both games ending in draws.

What's next for Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City?

Following the loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday, Liverpool will look to bounce back to winning ways when they lock horns with Atalanta in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday (April 18). Jurgen Klopp's men certainly have a rock to climb in Italy after going down 3-0 in the first leg at Anfield.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will be busy in the Champions League as they're scheduled to host Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday (April 17). The first leg ended in a 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal's next game will see them take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the same competition and at the same stage. The Gunners played out a 2-2 draw with the Bavarians in the first leg in England.