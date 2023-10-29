Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz’s parents kidnapped in Colombia, mother rescued after police operation

Parents of Liverpool dynamo Luis Diaz have been abducted in Colombia. While his mother has been liberated following a police operation, his father's whereabouts still remain unknown.

According to regional accounts (via Fabrizio Romano), the couple was intercepted in their hometown of Barrancas, La Guajira. Abductors took control of the family's vehicle before making a hasty exit from the scene.

The flurry of incidents has mobilized law enforcement in Colombia. Colonel Geovanni Cristancho, the national Gaula police director, is said to have ventured into the town to orchestrate the ongoing search and rescue mission.

While the situation seems somewhat clear, contradictory speculations have been revealed. Alternative accounts (via Daily Mail) suggest that Diaz's parents may have been apprehended while watching a football match. However, the collaborative efforts of the military and police are in full swing to pinpoint the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Colombia's Attorney General's Office released a statement via X (formerly Twitter), outlining the immediate actions being undertaken:

"From the moment in which the Fiscalía General of the Nation learned of the kidnapping of the parents of the Colombian player Luis Díaz, in the Barrancas sector, in La Guajira, a specialized team of prosecutors, officials of the Technical Investigation Corps, CTI, and investigators from the Gaula Police and Military are in urgent action in order to find the location of these people, clarify the facts and find those responsible."

Blu Radio Colombia (via Daily Mail) has added some hope by broadcasting a video of the Diaz family's neighborhood and confirming the rescue of the footballer's mother. Yet, the whereabouts of his father continue to be an agonizing uncertainty, with reports indicating he is still captive.

Liverpool aim to stave off Nottingham Forest as Premier League top-four battle continues

Fresh off the euphoria of a two-game winning streak, Liverpool gear up to welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield on Sunday, October 29. The Reds are red-hot, having painted Merseyside red with a 2-0 derby triumph over Everton and handing Toulouse a 5-1 drubbing in Thursday's Europa League action.

Liverpool are set to retain their Premier League fourth place if they win, and they could enter third if Manchester City, who are above them, lose to Manchester United. Unbeaten in four outings and sporting a perfect Anfield record across all competitions this term, the Reds have transformed their home ground into a fortress.

Nottingham Forest, under the guidance of Steve Cooper, will be stepping into a lion's den at Anfield. Forest's recent form tells a tale of missed opportunities. They have sketched three consecutive draws in Premier League action, the last of which saw them squander a two-goal cushion against Luton Town.

Yet, they'll be clinging to the memory of last season's nerve-wracking 3-2 defeat at Anfield as proof that they can, indeed, rattle Liverpool's cage.