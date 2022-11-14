Liverpool available for cut-price £2.7 billion as FSG open secret talks with potential buyer: Reports

According to Daily Star, Fenway Sports Group has opened talks with a US-based buyer regarding the purchase of Liverpool.

The Reds are reportedly up for sale and FSG would consider a bid around £2.7 billion for the club. The valuation comes based on Chelsea's sale at a price of £2.5 billion.

The Reds were bought by FSG in 2010 for a price of £300 million. Since then, they have invested millions of dollars in expanding the club's ground, Anfield, and their club's training grounds.

Ir is understood that India's billionaire and the world's eighth richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is interested in buying the club.

US billionaire Steve Pagliuca is also interested in buying Liverpool. Pagliuca was interested in buying Chelsea before Todd Boehly eventually completed the deal.

According to Daily Mail, FSG will accept a bid around £2.5 billion to £2.7 billion for the sale of the club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to watching games from the stands

Jurgen Klopp had to watch from the stands as the Reds defeated Southampton in their last Premier League game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World cup.

He was handed a one-match ban for confronting the officials during the game against Manchester City.

When asked about watching the match from the stands, he said after the game against Southampton (via Liverpool's official website):

"It's not the first game I watched from there; not because I got a ban, but I've watched a lot of football games from the stands. The perspective is much better, it's still not my favourite place, but it was clear that would not be our problem today. It was not too cool that we only got the information yesterday."

He added:

"After the FA appealed, I expected I would get a ban of course, but when it is Friday afternoon and training is already done and somebody gets it and tells you, 'By the way, tomorrow...' So, we had to organise a little bit, that was fine, Pep, Pete and Vitor are experienced coaches, they can do that, we were in contact - didn't work all the time exactly, but I think that is probably normal as well and in the end we got all the messages across."

