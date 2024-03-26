Liverpool and Barcelona closely monitoring Manchester United star who faces uncertain future: Reports

Liverpool and Barcelona are among the teams that are keeping a close tab on the status of Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to Fichajes.net (h/t Sportsmole). Per the report, the two European giants could pursue Amrabat, as his future with the Red Devils remains uncertain.

Amrabat is currently on loan from Fiorentina and Manchester United will reportedly need to pay the Italians a total of €25 million in the summer to sign him.

However, Sofyan Amrabat hasn't exceeded expectations so far and the Red Devils are considering moving on from him. He has appeared in 22 games across all competitions, but managed to start in only 13 of them.

As The People's Person reports, the Reds and their manager Jurgen Klopp wanted to bring Amrabat in during the summer, but the 27-year-old midfielder decided to move to Manchester United.

According to the report, Milan and Atletico Madrid are also in the race from the midfielder from Morocco, with the Rojiblancos as the frontrunners to sign him.

Liverpool reportedly expected to engage in talks with coaching candidates in April and May

Liverpool have already started their hunt to find the replacement of Jurgen Klopp, who will step down as the club's manager after the end of the season.

Xabi Alonso has emerged as a frontrunner to take over, but it is unclear if he will stay with Bayern Leverkusen, while Bayern Munich has also shown strong interest.

A report from Daily Mail suggests that the Reds will engage in talks with candidates in April and May, as the season is still ongoing.

"Liverpool are keen not to disrespect clubs by approaching their managers directly but there is a feeling they must step up their search soon to avoid being scooped by Bayern and Co. April and May, therefore, will be key months of background talks. It would be heavily unlikely that any interview process would begin while the season is ongoing but groundwork is being done in both Liverpool and Munich to get their men," Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail reports, via The Empire of The Kop.

The direction that the Reds will move to regarding their new manager will determine the future of star players like Virgil van Dijk.