Liverpool receive boost in Xabi Alonso chase as Bayern Munich make contact to appoint Premier League manager: Reports

Liverpool have started their coaching search and Xabi Alonso reportedly remains a frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp after his decision to leave at the end of the season.

The Reds are not the only club interested in the Basque manager thogh, as Bayern Munich also consider him an ideal replacement for Thomas Tuchel. But, according to Metro, they recently contacted Brighton & Hove Albion coach Roberto De Zerbi to check his availability.

De Zerbi has spent the past couple of years with the English club and would be excited to take over the Bavarians, but he still appears undecided on his future. He is under contract with Brighton through the summer of 2026 and has a £12 million exit clause. Per the report, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea could also make an attempt to hire him.

As for Xabi Alonso, he is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen through 2026. He has been undefeated in all competitions this season and is the grand favorite to claim the Bundesliga title. They sit 10 points above second-placed Bayern Munich. Leverkusen has also advanced to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League where they will take on West Ham United.

The Basque manager has yet to address his future, so it is unclear what his next move will be.

Xabi Alonso reportedly considers staying with Leverkusen for another year and turning down Liverpool's offer

Xabi Alonso has his sights set on the season finale with Bayern Leverkusen, but he will need to make a decision on his future soon. Even though he has attracted interest from Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, he appears willing to stay with his current team for another season.

This is what Sky Sports Germany reports (h/t TeamTalk), adding that Alonso would leave Leverkusen only for a move to Bayern Munich. If this is the case, then the Reds will need to activate their plan B, which is Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim, according to the report.

As for Liverpool, the coaching search could determine the future of star players, like Virgil van Dijk, with his contract expiring in 2025. The Dutchman recently said that the direction the club will move to in the post-Klopp era will determine his future with the club.