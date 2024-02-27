6 candidates who could replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich announced their decision to part ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. This has led to the football world go abuzz with speculation about who will step into the managerial hot seat at one of Europe's most prestigious clubs.

Tuchel's era was one of not meeting expectations of a behemoth like Bayern, evidenced by just the one scrappy Bundesliga title last season. His overall record stands at 45 games managed in Bavaria, winning 29, losing 11 and drawing five games.

The German champions were lethal though in his reign, plundering 102 goals in those 45 matches. However, a string of three losses this season along with the unthinkable possibility of the club going trophyless in over a decade led to the board taking the decision to part ways with him.

With Tuchel's departure confirmed, attention has turned to potential candidates who could lead Bayern into the next era of success. Below, we explore six coaches who could be in contention for the role:

#6 Jurgen Klopp

Despite Klopp's assertion that he will be taking a break from coaching at the end of the season, his name inevitably surfaces whenever a top managerial position becomes available. The charismatic German tactician has a proven track record of success, having guided Borussia Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles and Liverpool to a historic Premier League triumph.

Klopp's high-pressing (gegenpressing), attacking style of play would align well with Bayern's ethos, making him an enticing option for the Bavarian giants if he were to reconsider his sabbatical.

#5 Jose Mourinho

Fresh off his departure from Roma, Jose Mourinho finds himself back on the market and ready to take on a new challenge. The Portuguese manager boasts an impressive resume, with league titles in England, Spain, Italy, and Portugal, as well as two UEFA Champions League triumphs.

The 'Special One' is known for his tactical acumen and ability to instill a winning mentality within his squads. Mourinho could provide the experienced leadership Bayern Munich desires as they look to maintain their domestic dominance and compete for European glory.

#4 Roberto De Zerbi

The rise of Roberto De Zerbi has been nothing short of remarkable, with the Italian coach garnering attention from top clubs across Europe. After successful stints at Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk, De Zerbi has taken the Premier League by storm with Brighton & Hove Albion, taking them on the European stage for the first time in their 122-year history.

De Zerbi has a special ability to develop young talent and implement an attractive brand of football. These qualities could make him an ideal fit for Bayern Munich, as they seek to rejuvenate their squad and continue their tradition of entertaining football.

#3 Zinedine Zidane

Zidane's name needs no introduction in the world of football, having enjoyed immense success both as a player and as a manager. During his tenure at Real Madrid, the Frenchman guided the club to three consecutive Champions League titles, showcasing his adeptness at delivering silverware whilst managing egos on the biggest stage.

Zidane's calm demeanor and tactical flexibility could bring stability to Bayern Munich and elevate them to new heights in domestic and European competitions.

#2 Hansi Flick

A familiar face at Bayern Munich, Hansi Flick, could be tempted to make a return to the club where he previously served as an assistant coach and later as the head coach. Flick enjoyed tremendous success during his spell in charge, winning six trophies in two seasons in charge, including the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and UEFA Champions League in his first full season.

Flick's tenure with the German national team didn't go as planned. However, his intimate knowledge of Bayern's culture and playing style could make him a compelling option to lead the club forward once again.

#1 Xabi Alonso

As a former Bayern Munich player, Xabi Alonso already has a deep understanding of the club's values and traditions. Since transitioning into coaching, Alonso has been making waves with his work at Bayer Leverkusen, demonstrating a keen eye for talent development and tactical acumen. His Leverkusen side are the only club across Europe's top five leagues to be unbeaten in 33 games across competitions this season!

Alonso's intimate knowledge of Bayern's inner workings and his progressive approach to the game could make him a dark horse candidate for the vacant managerial position.

Bayern Munich have a wealth of options to consider as they embark on their search for a new head coach. Whether they opt for an experienced tactician like Jose Mourinho or a rising star like Roberto De Zerbi, one thing is certain: the next manager will inherit a talented squad and the lofty expectations that come with leading one of Europe's most storied clubs.

Only time will tell who will be entrusted with the task of continuing Bayern's legacy of success on the domestic and international stage.