Liverpool to battle Manchester United for 24-year-old defender - Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly find themselves in a head-to-head battle as they compete for the signature of highly sought-after Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

The 24-year-old Burkina Faso international has impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga, capturing the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United have been alerted to Tapsoba's availability and are actively seeking defensive reinforcements for the upcoming season, as per 90min.

The Reds need an upgrade in their defensive line following underwhelming performances from Joe Gomez and Joel Matip last season. Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to secure a reliable central defender, with Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof set depart this summer.

Newcastle United, who will be competing in the Champions League next season, require a quality long-term partner for Sven Botman to cope with the demands of European competition.

Tapsoba's potential to thrive in the Premier League makes him an enticing prospect for all three clubs involved. The allure of playing for renowned clubs in England is undoubtedly an attractive proposition for the talented Bundesliga player. Notably, Tapsoba has also been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal.

Having consistently demonstrated his quality in the Bundesliga, Tapsoba is eager to make his mark at a higher level. A move to the Premier League would represent a significant step forward in his career.

The Reds, Man United, and Newcastle possess the financial means to secure Tapsoba's services, intensifying the competition for his signature. However, the lure of Champions League football could potentially provide Man United and Newcastle with a competitive advantage over Liverpool.

As the transfer race unfolds, which club will emerge victorious in securing Tapsoba's services remains to be seen. With his talent and potential, Tapsoba is poised to impact wherever he ultimately lands in the Premier League significantly.

Tottenham Hotspur concerned as Liverpool and Manchester United join race for Edmond Tapsoba

Tottenham Hotspur are wary of increasing competition from Liverpool and Manchester United in pursuing Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, as per 90min.

While talks with Tapsoba are progressing, Spurs know other clubs are also interested in the 24-year-old. Tottenham are actively seeking defensive reinforcements after a disappointing Premier League campaign plagued by defensive vulnerabilities.

Tapsoba has caught their attention, impressing their scouts while observing his teammate Piero Hincapie. Talks for a transfer are underway, and Tapsoba's representatives have expressed his willingness to join Tottenham.

However, Manchester United and Liverpool have now entered the race for the talented defender, intensifying the challenge for Tottenham. Swift and decisive action will be required from Spurs to secure Tapsoba's services amid the fierce competition.

