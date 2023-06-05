Liverpool and Bayern Munich linked with cut price £38m move for Italian international: Reports

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have reemerged as potential suitors for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa. Reports suggest that both clubs are considering a cut-price move for the talented winger.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Liverpool Echo), Liverpool and Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Chiesa's situation.

Serie A giants Juventus could potentially lose both Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic during the upcoming summer transfer window. This has sparked interest from top European clubs, who are keen on securing the services of the 25-year-old winger.

The Italian outlet has suggested that a fee of around £38.7 million (€45 million) could secure Chiesa's signature. This price tag seems relatively low for a player of Chiesa's caliber, given his impressive performances for Juventus. With 22 goals and 20 assists in 94 games for the Italian giants, the winger has proven his ability to find the back of the net consistently.

Several factors, including financial irregularities within the club, confusing leadership, and depleting squad strength, fuel Chiesa's desire to leave Turin. He is looking to join a club with a clear vision for the future, where he can continue to grow and thrive.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich boast strong squads and successful track records, making them attractive destinations for ambitious players like Chiesa. It remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure the winger's services, but the reported cut-price fee makes him an enticing prospect for any interested party.

Speculation surrounding Chiesa's future will intensify as the summer transfer window approaches.

Ryan Gravenberch's summer departure from Bayern Munich almost inevitable as Liverpool target midfield reinforcement

Ryan Gravenberch, the Bayern Munich midfielder and Liverpool target, is set for a summer exit from the German club, as per Liverpool Echo.

Jurgen Klopp has identified the Dutchman as a pivotal addition to bolstering Liverpool's midfield. Gravenberch had a limited role in the recently concluded season, featuring in only 24 Bundesliga matches and starting just nine percent of them.

Bayern's turbulent campaign, marked by coaching changes and management upheavals, has left his future in doubt. Liverpool's interest in Gravenberch has been long-standing, with the Reds looking to strengthen their squad.

Bayern's reported pursuit of Declan Rice adds to the uncertainty surrounding Gravenberch's future. As the transfer window progresses, the midfielder could join compatriots Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo at Anfield.

