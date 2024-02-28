Liverpool or Bayern Munich? Lothar Matthaus makes bold prediction on Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso's future

Legendary German footballer Lothar Matthaus believes Xabi Alonso will stay on as Bayer Leverkusen manager next season rather than joining Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

Alonso is in the midst of an incredible campaign with Leverkusen, who are yet to suffer defeat since the season began. They have won 29 of their 33 matches across competitions. This has seen them sit eight points clear atop the Bundesliga table and make the semifinals and Round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal and UEFA Europa League respectively.

With Jurgen Klopp announcing in January that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, Alonso has instantly been mooted as his successor. Bayern Munich announced this month that Thomas Tuchel will depart at the end of the campaign as well, with the Spaniard's name popping up there as well.

The Athletic reported last week that both the Reds and the Bavarians want Alonso, who is contracted to Leverkusen until 2026, to join them. However, Matthaus believes Alonso will stay on at the BayArena, though he added that the latter might have dreams of managing Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the future.

"His dream may be to one day coach Bayern, Liverpool or Real Madrid. But, in my opinion, he is not done at Leverkusen yet. Xabi is not someone who gets carried away by big names, he has celebrated too many successes as a player for that," Matthaus said (as quoted by the Daily Mail).

"He, in addition, is not going to be guided by the economic aspect. What matters to him is what he has built and who he has built it with. He knows where he comes from and what he owes to others. That's why I don't think he's going to sign for another club next season."

It's worth noting that Alonso has also been linked with the manager's role at Real Madrid, though Carlo Ancelotti recently inked a deal until 2026 with the club. German outlet Fussball.news reported this month that the 42-year-old could stay at Leverkusen for one or two more seasons before succeeding Ancelotti.

Alonso notably began his coaching career as Los Blancos' youth team coach before moving to Real Sociedad B in 2019. After three years with the latter, he joined Leverkusen in October 2022.

Xabi Alonso enjoyed successful playing stints at Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso holds connections with all three clubs he has been linked with as he played for them across various points in his career.

The first of those stops was Liverpool, who he joined from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2004. Alonso spent five years at Anfield, recording 18 goals and 20 assists in 210 appearances across competitions. He won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield with the Reds.

In the summer of 2009, the Spaniard moved to Real Madrid. Another five-year stint followed, in which he played 236 times and recorded six goals and 31 assists. Alonso won La Liga, the Champions League, Copa del Rey (twice) and Supercopa de Espana with Los Blancos.

He then moved to Bayern Munich in 2014 and made 117 appearances across three seasons, recording nine goals and 12 assists. Alonso won three Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal and the German Super Cup with the Bavarians before hanging up his boots at the end of the 2016-17 season.