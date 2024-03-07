Liverpool to begin talks with 2 managers as Bayern jump ahead in Xabi Alonso race: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to enter preliminary talks with two managerial targets as Bayern Munich have jumped ahead of them in the race to secure Xabi Alonso. As reported by Caught Offside, the Merseyside giants are exploring Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann as alternatives to the Bayer Leverkusen manager.

As per the aforementioned report, Alonso is understood to prefer to stay in Germany right now and is more interested in the imminent vacancy at Bayern Munich. The Spaniard reportedly remains Liverpool's priority target but they are ready to begin talks with both Amorim and Nagelsmann.

Amorim has caught the eye after stepping into management in 2018, especially after taking over at Sporting CP in 2020. The former Portuguese midfielder turned manager has won four trophies at Sporting, including one Primeira Liga.

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann is in charge of Germany right now having formerly managed TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. The 36-year-old did not have the best time at Bayern Munich but remains highly regarded as a manager.

Regardless of who is appointed as the successor of Jurgen Klopp, he will have massive shoes to fill considering the immense job the German has done at the club. Since taking charge in 2015 during their tough times, Klopp has not only steadied the ship but has also taken them to the zenith of English and European football, winning eight trophies.

Former Liverpool star wants a fairytale ending to Klopp's reign

Former Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has wished for a 'fairytale' final season for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. Klopp is stepping down from the Liverpool hot seat in the summer and Henderson has claimed that he can finish off with all the success. The Ajax midfielder said:

“Jurgen has had an amazing time at Liverpool, everything we achieved was because of him. He achieved everything when he came in and I just hope the end of the story is a fairytale for him and the boys because they all deserve it. They all work so hard, last season was so tough on many different aspects on and off the field so for this season to be going as well as it has, I’m so proud of them."

Henderson added:

“I was a captain for a long time there. All of the team still feel like my brothers really. To watch them do so well, I’m so proud of how they’re doing and I really want to see them end the season the way they have been playing the whole year. Let’s hope they can end the season on a high and win as many trophies as possible.”

Liverpool have already won their first trophy of the season in the form of the EFL Cup and remain in contention on three other fronts. They are leading the Premier League table at the moment and are also in the FA Cup and the Europa League.