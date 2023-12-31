"Liverpool are better" - Pep Guardiola makes honest admission amid title race with Reds and Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Liverpool are a better side than the Cityzens at the moment.

He told Match of the Day that he's looking forward to less intense action in the month of January:

"(It's) so tight - we're not top of the league. Liverpool are better," Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day.

"We've had injuries and some problems. We won the titles, important ones. Our level is really good, I would say, and we are there. Now rest, we all need it. January is less intense than November and December, so we prepare for what's next."

Manchester City have not begun the campaign at their brilliant best, finding themselves third in the points table with 40 points after 19 games. They are two points behind Jurgen Klopp's men (42) and Unai Emery's high-flying Aston Villa side (42), with Arsenal level on points with them but behind on goal difference.

However, City have shown their ability to turn their form up towards the end of the season. They went on a run of 12 straight wins in the league last campaign, usurping Arsenal to win their third straight title and fifth in six years.

The Gunners had an eight-point advantage but eventually finished five points behind in second. Similarly, Liverpool had a seven-point lead over City in January in 2018-19 but finished second by a point.

Pep Guardiola opens up on poor run in December after Manchester City beat Sheffield United

Pep Guardiola opened up on the title race.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he's happy with his team's performance after their 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

The defending champions were on a run of just one win in six games before their successful Club World Cup campaign.

“I had the feeling we could have more points for the way we performed,” said Pep Guardiola. “The position we are in is more than fine. We are going to lose games, they are going to lose games. We’re trying to lose as few as possible.”

The defending champions are in the thick of the title race yet again. Despite their poor run stretching from the 4-4 draw against Chelsea in November to the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, where they bagged just seven points out of a possible 18, they are just two points off the top.

Manchester City are pursuing yet another historic season, looking to become the first team to win four straight Premier League titles. They have won the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup this campaign.