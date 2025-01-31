Liverpool boss Arne Slot claims Arsenal use same set piece routine 'nine times out of 10' while praising rival PL side 

Liverpool boss Arne Slot seemingly played down Arsenal's set-piece threat, claiming that the Gunners use the same routine often. Mikel Arteta's team have recently established themselves as one of the most lethal outfits from dead-ball situations.

However, Slot claims that Bournemouth could be more threatening in these scenarios ahead of their match with the Cherries on Saturday (February 01). The Dutch tactician believes that his upcoming opponents are far more inventive in their approach.

He said (via GOAL):

"In a different way than Arsenal, [Bournemouth] are also a threat on set-pieces. So where Arsenal, nine times out of 10, do the same [thing], [Bournemouth] always come up with worked ones that have been very useful for them."

Regardless of the Gunners' creativity, their approach from corners and other set-pieces has proved effective. They remain in the hunt for the Premier League title, placed second and six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Liverpool face a Bournemouth side that has been impressive this season and are sitting seventh in the league table. Meanwhile, Arteta and company have a difficult fixture ahead of them when Manchester City arrive at the Emirates for an English top-flight tie on Sunday (February 02).

The Reds head into this tie on the back of a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town on January 25.

Jamie Carragher expresses concern over Liverpool's transfer inactivity that could prove decisive in title race with Arsenal

Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has expressed concern over the Reds' inactivity in the January transfer window. The former central defender believes that the decision not to strengthen could cost the Merseysiders the Premier League title amid threat from Arsenal.

Arne Slot's team have not signed a single player in the winter and failed to bring in an impactful resource over the summer as well.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Carragher stated (via Football 365):

"The lack of recruitment since the new manager joined worries me. Liverpool would be stronger with a left-sided defender and an extra central midfielder."

"On current form, Slot’s starting XI is capable of winning the Premier League and Champions League, but an injury to Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah would be a big problem, and if Ryan Gravenberch is absent the club have no natural replacement as a No 6," he added.

The Reds do lack a natural left-footed option on the right to replace Mohamed Salah. They're also without an out-and-out number six, with Ryan Gravenberch, who is a box-to-box midfielder occupying that space.

