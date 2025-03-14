Liverpool boss Arne Slot namedrops Arsenal as he details importance of set-pieces ahead of Carabao Cup final

Liverpool manager Arne Slot emphasized the importance of set-pieces in a final and mentioned Arsenal for their prolific nature from such situations.

Ad

The Gunners have emerged as the foremost proponents in using corners and free-kicks as potent attacking scenarios. Their 32 goals from such situations (excluding penalties) over the last two years is the most out of any club in the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the side's Carabao Cup final clash against Newcastle, the Dutchman said that the fine margins in such a game could be decided from dead-ball situations. He said (via the Reds' YouTube channel):

Ad

Trending

“That final again shows me the importance of set-pieces, that’s where Liverpool scored from and yesterday we had 13 set-pieces. We came so close to scoring and in the end we even hit the post."

“These are the margins of football, and we all know, especially after what Arsenal did in this league for the last one or two years the importance of set-pieces, and that final and that goal also tells us the importance of set-pieces," he added.

Ad

Liverpool, meanwhile, have not been as deadly as Arsenal, tallying just four goals from set-pieces in the Premier League. They will be looking for better opportunities as they look to win their first piece of silverware under Slot.

Premier League star shuts down rumors on future amidst links to Arsenal and Liverpool

Isak has been key for the Magpies.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak played down talks of leaving the club. The Sweden international has been linked with a move away from St. James' Park, with Liverpool and Arsenal rumoured to be interested in him.

Ad

Isak said (via the Metro):

“I am not really thinking about the summer yet,” Isak told reporters, as quoted by the Metro.

“That will be a talking point when the season is finished. No talks have been held yet. I have said many times that I don’t really think too much about my future. I have said many times I am happy here and we are competing for titles, which is what you want as a football player. We have been to one final and now we are in another one," he added.

Ad

Eddie Howe's side have no intentions of selling the 25-year-old, who is under contract until the summer of 2028. He has been in great form this season, bagging 22 goals across all competitions.

However, both Liverpool and Arsenal will be keen on adding a striker of his quality. The Gunners could look to improve on Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz while the Reds could look for other options amidst Darwin Nunez's struggles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback