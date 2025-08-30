Liverpool boss Arne Slot names one Arsenal star who would have been a 'good fit' for the Reds ahead of PL clash

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has claimed that Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi would have been a good fit in his system. The Reds were heavily linked with the midfielder last summer but failed to secure his signature.

Ad

Liverpool were reportedly close to signing Zubimendi from Real Sociedad last summer but he snubbed Arne Slot's side. It was claimed that he did not want to leave his boyhood club but he has joined Arsenal this summer.

As the Premier League champions prepare for their Sunday encounter against the Gunners, Slot was questioned about Zubimendi. The Dutchman admitted that he admires the 26-year-old who would have been brilliant in his system. The Liverpool boss said, as quoted by The Independent:

Ad

Trending

“What we liked about him was how good he is on the ball, and how much game insight he has. We thought, and it was true, that we would have the ball a lot in every single game, and then to have someone in front of your defence that is very comfortable on the ball would have been a good fit for us."

Ad

Slot added:

“Especially if he’s also defensively strong enough for the league, which he’s showing now and which we also expected. But we found all of these things definitely also in Ryan [Gravenberch]."

Zubimendi has enjoyed a solid start to life at the Emirates following his £55.8 million switch from Real Sociedad this summer. He has played full 90 minutes in both games for Arsenal so far this season.

Ad

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits Arsenal have improved from last season ahead of PL clash

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has lavished praise on Arsenal ahead of their huge Premier League encounter this weekend. The Dutchman has claimed that the Gunners have improved to a great extent during the summer.

Slot has claimed that Viktor Gyokeres' arrival at the top has given Mikel Arteta's side a completely new dimension. He said, via Tribal Football:

Ad

"I think they have similarities, the playing style of Arsenal not changed too much. A different number nine this season but Gabriel Jesus played but Gyokores is different to Havertz, who is more false 9, and a target man who maybe makes more runs in behind. I think it is the same style. We must change a lot. They were already a strong team and they have improved over the summer."

Liverpool won the Premier League title convincingly last season but Mikel Arteta's side were their closest challengers. The two sides are once again being tipped as the favorites for the title this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More