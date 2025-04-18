Liverpool boss Arne Slot provides update when asked if Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit to play vs Leicester City

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold could be fit for his side's Premier League away clash at Leicester City this Sunday (April 20).

Alexander-Arnold, 26, suffered an ankle injury during a UEFA Champions League last-16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) past month. The right-back, as a result, has missed his team's last four outings across all competitions.

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League trip to King Power Stadium, Slot was asked to shed light on Alexander-Arnold's potential return date. The 46-year-old replied (h/t Metro):

"Trent is not ready to start but if things go well today and tomorrow, he might, might, be on the bench. First session with the team was on Wednesday, so he will not be able to start but let's see if he can join us. It would be nice if he is with us."

Asked to offer an update on the player's contract situation, he replied:

"No, I think you would be surprised if I answered differently to the rest of the season. It is for hours the same answer: we don't talk about these things when they are not done and they are not."

Slot, who has guided Liverpool to 36 wins in 50 total games, concluded:

"Trent is coming back from injury and trained with us this week, he has shown his commitment and he shows me what a player he is when he is on the pitch and how much he works hard to be back with the team and the fans of Liverpool. Everyone who watches football knows he is an incredible full-back for this club, so let's see what the future brings."

Alexander-Arnold, who is allegedly close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, has made 39 overall appearances for his side this season. He has scored three goals and registered seven assists in 2,869 minutes of club action this term.

Liverpool confirm captain's contract extension

Earlier on Thursday (April 17), Liverpool revealed that Virgil van Dijk is set to stay at the club until June 2027. They handed the 33-year-old centre-back a deal worth up to £400,000-a-week, according to The Guardian.

So far this season, Van Dijk has started all 44 of his appearances across competitions for his club. He has helped his side record 20 shutouts and scored four goals in all competitions so far.

Last week, Mohamed Salah signed an extension until June 2027 as well.

