Liverpool boss Arne Slot responds to Mohamed Salah saying it could be his final season at Anfield

Arne Slot has not shut down the Liverpool exit rumors started by Mohamed Salah. He simply stated that the Egyptian was still their player and there were no talks about the future.

Speaking to the media after their 3-0 win over Manchester United, the Liverpool manager stated that he was not thinking about the transfers. He was focused on how well his side did in the match at Old Trafford and said (via Express):

"It's a lot of ifs. At this moment, he's one of ours and I'm really, really happy with him being one of ours. He plays really well. We, I, don't talk about contracts from players but I can talk for hours about how Mo played today.

Trending

"Are you interested in that? He was impressive, like the first two games as well. If you talk about an individual you don't do justice to all the other ones because I think today you saw a real good team performance."

Luis Diaz scored twice in the first half with Mohamed Salah making it three in the second half. The Reds moved to the top of the table and are the only side to win all three matches this season apart from Manchester City.

What did Mohamed Salah say about his Liverpool future?

Mohamed Salah has stated that it might be his last match at Old Trafford with Liverpool, as his contract is up at the end of the season and he was not offered a new deal yet.

He said:

"I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive. As you know, it's my last year at the club. I just want to enjoy it and I don't want to think about it. I feel like I'm free to play football and then we'll see what happens next year.

"Coming into the game, I said it could be the last time [I play here with Liverpool]. No one at the club has spoken to me about contracts, so I'm just like: 'OK, I'm playing my last season' and see what happens at the end of the season. It's not up to me, but nobody's talked to me from the club. We will see."

Along with Salah, Liverpool also have to work on the contract of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk. The two Reds stars are also in the final year of their contract next summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback