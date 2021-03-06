Jurgen Klopp sends warning to Liverpool players amid doubts over Champions League qualification

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sent a message to players in his squad who are thinking about leaving the club if the Reds do not qualify for next season's Champions League. Klopp issued a warning and stated that he will sell the players who do not show loyalty towards the club.

Liverpool were heavy favorites to retain their Premier League title at the start of the season. However, a massive injury crisis, coupled with the poor form of a number of stars sees them currently languishing in seventh place in the league table.

Their latest defeat in the Premier League, a 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Anfield, was their fifth in their last six Premier League games and their fifth consecutive defeat at home.

Liverpool's poor form could see them miss out on a Champions League spot at the end of the season, though Jurgen Klopp's side could still qualify if they win the Champions League this season. This, however, appears unlikely given their current form.

Amid fears that the Merseyside club might miss out on Champions League football, Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that if any of his squad members look to leave the club in the summer, he will not stop them.

"I know we have loyalty from the players. It is not a situation where a player in the squad says, 'We are not in the Champions League so I have to leave.' That will not happen. I know them well enough to know that," said Klopp.

"We said it years back, if a player does not want to come to us because we don't play Champions League next season then I don't want him. And if a player wants to leave because we don't play Champions League, then I don't want him. It is not a personal thing, but it is always like this," Klopp asserted.

Liverpool need to retain their best players and make some signings in the summer

Sheffield United v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool have undergone one of the worst Premier League title defenses in recent memory. Despite retaining the services of most of their star players last summer, Liverpool have failed to sign players to strengthen their squad.

Jurgen Klopp currently lacks options in both attack and defence and will look to sign top-quality players in the summer to bolster his squad. The German will also need to keep hold of the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who could be tempted to move to a big club in Europe.