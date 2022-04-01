"Burnley is the last place you want to go" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City will find clash at Turf Moor tricky

Liverpool and Manchester City will be battling it out to claim the Premier League title with only a few games of the season to go.

Only one point separates the two sides who will also play each other on April 10th.

Speaking at his press conference before they host Watford, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims Pep Guardiola's fixtures aren't as easy as some may say.

"If we viewed this [as an easy game] we wouldn't have that many points. Man City are the same.

"The good thing is my team never cares about their league position. They listen to me. I am honest in meetings and don't make a team sound stronger or weaker than they are.

"We have to surprise Watford with intensity - it is not an easy weekend for City or us. Burnley is the last place you want to go."

Manchester City travel to Burnley on Saturday where Guardiola's men will be hoping to emulate their previous match-up with Burnley. The Sky Blues had emerged winners by a 2-0 margin.

However, many teams have found that Turf Moor isn't the best place to go.

Burnley, who will be fighting for survival, always stay stubborn and compact when defending, barely allowing a sniff for the attacking side.

City Report @cityreport_ Burnley and Sean Dyche are living rent-free in Pep Guardiola's head right now. 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘: Burnley and Sean Dyche are living rent-free in Pep Guardiola's head right now. 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘:

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have found this out the hard way, having lost to Sean Dyche's well-oiled defensive machine.

Liverpool and Manchester City are both gunning for the title

It's no secret that Liverpool and Manchester City have been the main candidates for the Premier League title over the last couple of years.

Right now it's the same.

Liverpool are just one point behind the Premier League leaders and both teams are yet to play each other.

Both sides will just need to keep grinding out results, no matter how they get them. Three points will feel like a million after every win for both sides.

If one slips up, the other must capitilise on the opportunity to either overtake or extend the gap.

Neither side have an easy run of games with both having to play clubs fighting for survival. Watford and Burnley will be desperate for points and will not go easy.

The sides will also have to compete against each other in the FA Cup semi-final, which adds further spice to the rivalry.

Liverchester City @LFCandManCity Liverpool vs Man City in a title deciding game and a FA Cup semi-final. Gonna be a good month Liverpool vs Man City in a title deciding game and a FA Cup semi-final. Gonna be a good month

The end of the season is really shaping up to be a classic with both teams having the ability to knick it at any point.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the Premier League? Liverpool Manchester City 0 votes so far