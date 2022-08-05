Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp drops hint on whether Darwin Nunez will start against Fulham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his intentions for Darwin Nunez ahead of their Premier League opener against Fulham on Saturday, August 6. He stated that their new recruit might not start against the Cottagers and he will adjust gradually to the league.

Responding to a question about the 23-year-old being ready for the starting lineup to the press at the club's training center, Klopp said (via LiverpoolEcho):

"Darwin is ready but that doesn't mean he has to start. He needs time to get used to a lot of things but he's already a real help. It was a proper pre-season training session for him. He said he was nervous early on. Normal. He's settled quickly. Feels at home."

The Uruguayan moved to Anfield this summer from Benfica for a club-record £85 million.

He enjoyed an impressive start to his Liverpool career. He scored a goal on his debut against Manchester City in the Community Shield after coming off the bench. He also won a penalty, which was converted by Mohamed Salah in their 3-1 win.

The Anfield faithful will be hoping to see the striker in the starting lineup as the Premier League campaign begins.

Fans will be hoping that Nunez's brilliant run of 26 goals in 28 league games for Benfica last season can come in handy for the English outfit.

Liverpool had an impressive season last time out, and they are expected to continue in similar fashion. They were in the race for an unprecedented quadruple but ended up winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

If they can limit key player injuries and enjoy a strong winning streak, they will become strong title contenders against a seemingly unstoppable Manchester City.

Darwin Nunez is thankful to Liverpool fans for the confidence they provided

Darwin Nunez has spoken about the confidence and calmness he felt when getting on the pitch against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The new Reds striker expressed in an interview on the club's website that it was all thanks to the fans who were chanting his name while he warmed up. He said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"When I went out to start my warm-up, they were chanting my name and it gave me goosebumps. They were also singing my name during the game itself - it calms you down and gives you a boost in confidence."

Fans also sang his name during the game, which the striker said gave him a confidence boost. He managed to repay their excitement in him, snagging the Reds a penalty and scoring their third goal of the game.

