Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why he refused to celebrate Darwin Nunez's late winner against Newcastle

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained that he didn't celebrate his side's stoppage-time winner against Newcastle United as he feared it might be ruled out.

Klopp's men sealed an incredible smash-and-grab win over the Magpies at St. James' Park on Sunday, August 27. Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice after the 80th minute to lead the Reds, who played for over an hour with 10 men, to a 2-1 victory.

When Nunez scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time, the cameras panned to Klopp, whose face didn't seem to express too much elation. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) then took a look at the goal before it was given, after which the German tactician wore a look of relief.

Klopp was asked about the same after the match and said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

“Nowadays I don’t celebrate this goals any more because I was not sure if there was an offside. I was pretty sure there wasn’t but then a minute or so later when the VAR check was over the boys behind on the touchline were really celebrating. Then I felt massive relief.”

He also lauded the Reds' resilient display after going down to 10 men, saying:

“The way we played after the red card gave us the feeling we can do something here if we don’t concede (a second goal). If you can defend with passion and play with an idea, then we have a chance to get a point here. And we have a point and a win as well.”

Expand Tweet

It's worth noting that Klopp looked much more pumped up once the final whistle went, even celebrating the win with the traveling Liverpool fans.

Darwin Nunez double helps Liverpool punish Newcastle United

In what was one of the most engrossing matches of the Premier League season so far, Newcastle United took the lead in the 25th minute at St. James' Park. An error by Trent Alexander-Arnold following a slightly strong pass from Mohamed Salah allowed Anthony Gordon to run through on goal and finish.

Three minutes later, Liverpool were in deeper trouble as Virgil van Dijk was sent off for what was deemed to be a last-man tackle on Alexander Isak. Newcastle ended the half having registered 54% possession and eight shots, four of which were on target compared to the Reds' four and two respectively.

However, Eddie Howe's side simply couldn't take advantage of having the extra man after the break, often looking a little passive. Their finishing was woeful as they got just four of their 15 second-half attempts on target.

On the other side, Jurgen Klopp's decision to bring on Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota paid rich dividends as Liverpool began making their way back into the game. They got their reward in the 81st minute when a Newcastle error allowed Nunez in and he smashed the ball past Nick Pope to make it 1-1.

Twelve minutes later, another error allowed Mohamed Salah to slip the Uruguayan in and he came up with a similar clinical finish to hand Liverpool all three points. Nunez's two goals were notably the Reds' only shots on target in the second half.