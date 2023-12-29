Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp issues fitness update on Alexis Mac Allister and Andy Robertson ahead of Newcastle showdown

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued injury updates on Alexis Mac Allister and Andy Robertson before their showdown against Newcastle United. The two sides are set to face off in the Premier League at Anfield on Monday, January 1.

Robertson hasn't featured for the Reds since October, when he dislocated his shoulder while representing Scotland on international duty against Spain. The 29-year-old has missed 18 games across all competitions and is unlikely to return in January as he continues his rehabilitation.

On the other hand, Mac Allister has missed Liverpool's last six games after sustaining a nasty cut to the bone of his left knee earlier this month against Sheffield United. The Argentine underwent specialist treatment and was expected to return for the Reds' clash against Newcastle.

During the pre-match press conference, Klopp gave an update on Robertson (via This is Anfield):

"Robbo still needs more range in his shoulder, obviously it was a big surgery; still not even close to team training. He can do a lot without using the arm properly, which is good, but on the other side it shows we still have a long way to go. For sure, I think the full January he will be [out]. He has to get closer and closer.”

He also provided an update on Mac Allister:

“Macca we will see what he can do today [Friday], if he can step into team training or not. The decision is not done yet, and the Doc is not here yet, or I haven’t seen him yet. We will see. If Macca could be back for Newcastle it would be outstanding, after that he has to be back [due to Endo going to Asian Cup]!”

Liverpool are also set to be without Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and Ben Doak due to injuries.

Alan Shearer and Jerman Defoe predict where Liverpool will finish in the Premier League standings this season

Premier League icon Alan Shearer and Jermain Defoe have both predicted Liverpool to finish second behind Manchester City in the Premier League standings this season.

The Reds are currently situated at the top of the league table after Arsenal fell to a 2-0 loss at the hands of West Ham United on Thursday. They have 42 points from 19 games, two points above the Gunners, and five points above fourth-placed Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

Both pundits shared their top four predictions with Amazon Prime Video Sport, with Shearer stating (via Rousing the Kop):

“City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Villa. I wanted to put Newcastle in but I can’t!”

Defoe said:

“City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal."

The Cityzens remain the favorites to win their fourth Premier League title in a row following their FIFA Club World Cup success last week. The 2022-23 treble winners next face Sheffield United at home on Saturday, December 30.