Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp jokingly says he doesn't like one Tottenham star because of incident in 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently said that he doesn't like current Tottenham Hotspur and former Leicester City midfielder James Maddison. This is because of an incident in Manchester City's clash against the Foxes in the 2018-19 season.

The Reds and the Cityzens were engaged in a thrilling Premier League title race in the 2018-19 season. City then hosted Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on May 7. The Foxes did well to stop the hosts from scoring for a long period in the game. However, Vincent Kompany unleashed a ferocious strike from outside the box in the 70th minute.

Manchester City won the game and it proved to be a vital moment as they won the title, finishing above Liverpool by just one point. In a recent interview with Redmen TV, Klopp spoke about the incident and Maddison, saying (via The Boot Room):

“I’m really happy that I didn’t get a stroke in that moment. That’s how it must feel. I know exactly how I was, lying on the sofa, watching and thinking: ‘Maddison! Maddison, block him, close him down…’ [He didn’t and Kompany scored]

“Since then, I don’t like Maddison. And I was angry with Brendan (Rodgers) that day because he should’ve taken him off, he was tired."

He added:

“Leicester played a really good first half. After that, they should’ve scored. So it’s just a personal thing. Of course I have no problem, but it’s like when I see him… I saw him [Maddison] again last weekend.”

Liverpool did go on to win the title the next season, which was their only one in nine years under Jurgen Klopp.

Jamie Carragher likens Manchester City-Tottenham moment to Liverpool's Vincent Kompany goal in 2019

Manchester City faced Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a must-win game on Tuesday, May 15. They opened the scoring in the 51st minute through Erling Haaland. They were, however, dealt a blow as goalkeeper Ederson had to be subbed off for Stefan Ortega in the 69th minute due to an injury.

Ortega made some crucial saves, including a one-on-one against Tottenham captain Son Heung-min in the 86th minute. It was a huge moment in the game as instead of it being 1-1, City went on to score another through a Haaland penalty in the 91st minute.

After the game, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher likened the moment to Kompany's goal against Leicester in 2019, saying on Sky Sports:

"When I think of me a few years ago as a Liverpool fan, watching Vincent Kompany put that shot in against Leicester, that is that moment now for Arsenal fans.

"That Son chance is the moment Arsenal fans will remember in five, 10 years' time. Even if they win the title in the next five years - and they've got a chance of doing that because they're a great team with a great manager - that chance will still haunt them."

Manchester City now lead the Premier League table, sitting two points above Arsenal, before the final Matchday of the season.