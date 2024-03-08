Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp labels Pep Guardiola as 'the best manager in the world' ahead of Manchester City clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has referred to Pep Guardiola as "the best manager in the world" ahead of their game against Manchester City on March 10.

With just 11 games remaining in the Premier League, the clash at Anfield is crucial for both clubs hoping to win the title. The Reds are sit atop the table with City just a point behind. Arsenal, who are in third place and just two points behind the top, will keep a close eye on the proceedings.

Meawnhile, under Klopp and Guardiola's leadership, the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City has been more heated over time. In the past six years, both sides have been the only Premier League title winners, with the Cityzens winning it five times.

However, Klopp has downplayed the notion of a rivalry, hailing Guardiola's managerial ability instead. In the pre-match press conference, he talked about the Spanish tactician and said (via Daily Mail):

"He is the best manager in the world. (City) have incredible players. Probably the best No 9 (Erling Haaland). Kevin De Bruyne will go down in history as, 'Was it Steven Gerrard or Kevin De Bruyne?' The way (Guardiola) influenced football. Winning the amount of trophies he won but when you see him, he behaves like he's never won anything - the desire is outstanding."

Jurgen Klopp continued:

"I see excellence. Pep is definitely that. In my lifetime he's the outstanding manager. I was never frustrated (at people saying Guardiola is a better manager). I knew about 3,000 footballers that were better than me but I still loved the game. He made me a better manager. I know I am quite good at what I do. I know I am not bad but he is the best."

Guardiola was appointed Manchester City manager in 2016 and has since won numerous trophies, including a treble last season.

Liverpool vs Manchester City in Premier League title race clash

Manchester City and Liverpool are preparing for an important Premier League game that might determine who will win the title. This match also carries some emotional weight, as it will be the final Premier League match between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp as managers. The German is set to leave Liverpool in the summer.

With their respective clubs, the duo have completely changed the Premier League and raised the bar. Their rivalry has been a defining feature of the league over the last half-decade.

Currently, Liverpool are leading the battle for the title by just one point. They recently beat Sparta Prague 5-1 away in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg. Meanwhile, Manchester City saw off Copenhagen in the Champions League Round of 16, winning 6-2 on aggregate.

They are in top form and look set to take this into the clash. Given City's past struggles at Anfield, playing there might provide the Merseysiders an advantage. The Cityzens have won just once in their nine visits to Anfield under Guardiola.