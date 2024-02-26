Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp pictured sleeping with trophy in hand after League Cup final win over Chelsea

Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 in the League Cup final on Sunday, February 25. The Reds found their winner, courtesy of a header from captain Virgil Van Dijk in the 118th minute of the game after the match ended 0-0 in normal time.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was pictured sleeping with the EFL Cup trophy on the flight back from Wembley, presumably to Merseyside (via Daily Mail). The Reds won their first trophy of the season, and are still in contention to win three more - the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the Europa League.

As confirmed by Klopp last month, this will be his last season at Liverpool and the Reds will enter March with the fairytale ending picture still intact - to do a quadruple.

Klopp fielded a second-string Liverpool side against Chelsea, with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, and Diogo Jota out injured.

Liverpool ended the game with several club academy products (mostly teenagers) on the pitch against an expensive Chelsea team assembled over the last 18 months.

What did Jurgen Klopp say after Liverpool beat Chelsea in the League Cup final?

Jurgen Klopp was an ecstatic man after Liverpool's League Cup triumph.

He told Sky Sports (via BBC):

"In my 20 years, this is easily the most special trophy. I couldn't care less about my legacy. I was not here to create one. This was so special."

"What happened here was absolutely insane, these things are not possible. The team, a squad, an academy full of character. I am so proud I could be part of that tonight. The craziest thing is, we deserved it. We had lucky moments, they had lucky moments. The boys showed up, it was really cool," Klopp added.

Liverpool had 24 shots to Chelsea's 19, with the one that mattered coming from Virgil Van Dijk, who previously had a goal ruled out due to offside in the same game.