Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides Dominik Szoboszlai fitness update as he misses Greuther Furth friendly

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provided a fitness update on new signing Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of the club's clash against Greuther Furth. As per Metro, the Hungary international rolled his ankle during training on Saturday (July 22).

However, the injury is not deemed to be serious. Speaking about the Reds' new midfielder, Klopp said (via LFC TV):

"He rolled his ankle slightly in training. If today was a Premier League game, then he could play but we take no risks."

New boys Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have registered their first appearances for the club. Both players appeared in the Merseyside outfit's clash against Karlsruhe last Wednesday (July 19).

The Reds came from 2-1 down to win the clash 4-2 in the end. Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota got on the scoresheet as the side saw off their opposition.

Szoboszlai completed his move from RB Leipzig to the Premier League club for a reported fee of €70 million this summer (via Transfermarkt). He recently claimed that he found Klopp's pre-season preparations quite challenging and said (via Metro):

"I came from a really good team in Leipzig and pre-season is hard everywhere but I never had three training sessions a day before in my life!"

The player's injury does not seem too concerning to the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

Liverpool boss lavishes praise on Dominik Szoboszlai

It didn't take long for Jurgen Klopp to sing the praises of Liverpool's new signing Dominik Szoboszlai. The Reds signed the Hungary international from RB Leipzig this summer.

Speaking of the 22-year-old's attributes, the former Borussia Dortmund manager said (via Metro):

"Dom’s physique is just impressive, I’ve watched him on television and he’s grown in the last two years. A real athlete. Quick, technically really good, good overview, between the lines good."

During his time in Germany, the midfielder made 91 appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 22 assists across all competitions. He won the DFB-Pokal twice with Leipzig in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Szoboszlai has managed to win silverware in every campaign of his senior career.