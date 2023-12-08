Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides update on whether Reds will offer new contract to Joel Matip after injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested Joel Matip could be set to be handed a new deal although it's not his decision to make.

Matip's current deal with the Reds expires in June 2024, meaning he'll be free to talk to clubs from abroad in January. The Cameroonian defender has been at Anfield since 2016 when he joined as a free agent after leaving Bundesliga side FC Schalke.

Klopp feels the Merseysiders will display their loyalties to the 32-year-old by offering him a new deal. But, he stressed that both parties need to come to an agreement (via Liverpool Echo):

"I'm pretty sure the club will show their class. We have to make a decision with Joel with how things look after that. I would say so (there is a chance of a new deal) but it's not my decision."

Matip is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in a 4-3 win against Fulham on December 3. The Cameroon international may have played his last game for Liverpool if he doesn't extend his contract.

However, Matip hinted that his desire is to see out his career at Anfield or back at Schalke. He said in September (via 90min):

"I'm at an age where I don't think so much about the future anymore. I try to make the most of every day and don't look too far ahead. If it was only these two clubs [Schalke and Liverpool] in the end, I would be perfectly happy. But in football, you never know exactly."

Matip has made 201 appearances during his seven years with the Reds. He's won six major trophies including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

Klopp on Liverpool duo Alisson Becker and Alexis Mac Allister ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Alexis Mac Allister will miss the Palace trip.

Alisson Becker looks set to return to Liverpool's side for their trip to Crystal Palace tomorrow (December 9). The Brazilian goalkeeper has missed the Reds' last three games across competitions due to a muscular problem.

However, Alexis Mac Allister looks to have been ruled out of the encounter with Palace. The Argentine midfielder is a major doubt after picking up a knock in Klopp's side's 2-0 win against Sheffield United midweek.

Klopp spoke about both players ahead of the visit to Selhurst Park. He said (via the source above):

"Alisson looks good. I do;t know if good enough for tomorrow. Macca doesn't look good. We have to see day by day. We have to see how he shows up. I don't expect him to be ready for tomorrow."

Mac Allister's injury comes as a blow given the Merseysiders are looking to challenge for the Premier League title. They sit second in the league, two points behind leaders Arsenal after 15 games played.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been a mainstay in Klopp's side since arriving in the summer. He's made 18 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.