Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts as he briefly loses wedding ring in celebrations after victory over Newcastle 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacted to briefly losing his wedding ring while celebrating the Reds' 4-2 Premier League win against Newcastle United on Monday (January 1).

The Merseyside outfit dominated proceedings, keeping 62% possession and registering 34 shots, with 15 of them finding the target. The Magpies managed five attempts, with three of them working Alisson in the Reds goal.

With the Reds atop the Premier League, three points clear of Aston Villa, Klopp enjoyed the post-match celebrations at Anfield. He soon realised that his wedding ring went missing and even asked a steward to search for it.

Fortunately, though, Klopp found the ring by a camera operator working for Sky Sports. Reacting to the incident, the German tactician said (via NZ Herald):

"Oh my God, that would have been really awful. I lost it once in my life — I needed a professional diver because it was in the sea. From time to time when I lose one or two kilos, it’s not the right fit anymore.”

The night ended perfectly for Klopp, whose team started the new year by registering their 13th league win of the season. Up next for Liverpool is an FA Cup clash at the Emirates against Arsenal on Saturday (January 7).

The two sides met at Anfield two weeks ago, where they drew 1-1 in the league.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lauds Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lauded Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka's performance after his side's 4-2 win against the Magpies. The Slovakia international was exceptional on the night, preventing his side from suffering a humiliating defeat.

He made 10 saves, one of which came from the spot. Dubravka saved eight shots from inside the box and made one high claim. Klopp reserved praise for the shot-stopper and said (via the club's website):

"I didn’t have to look at the stats because I saw it (in the game). It was really special. It was (Martin) Dubravka, but it was ourselves as well.

"There were moments where we forced it, when the technique was not great, but then there were moments when Dubravka had a top save as well."

Dubravka has been filling in for Nick Pope, who sustained a shoulder injury in early December. The 34-year-old has made seven Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season and kept two clean sheets.