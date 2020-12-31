Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remains positive about title chances despite draw against Newcastle

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he isn't worried about his side's result against Newcastle United or the 2020-21 Premier League table.

The Reds' draw with Newcastle on Wednesday night has given Manchester United the chance to go level on points with the reigning champions should the Red Devils win their game in hand.

Liverpool missed a key opportunity to create daylight between themselves and second-placed Manchester United by playing out a goalless draw against Newcastle. The Reds could have gone five points clear of United, but that was not to be, thanks to an inspired performance by Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

It was also a case of poor finishing by Liverpool, as Mohamed Salah missed two glorious chances, one in each half, while Roberto Firmino narrowly headed off-target from a corner with barely minutes left to play.

In the aftermath of the draw, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side lack a cutting edge in front of goal. He told Amazon Prime:

"We found a lot of solution in the game, crazy, big chances, but we didn't use them. But I liked the game. And yes, there are different draws in your life, and this is one where we are not happy with the result, but I am really happy with the performance. That's the way we have to play; that's the way we have to create, and that's the way we have to protect."

Jurgen Klopp further continued in this regard:

"We played super football. Mo had his chance; Trent had a super finish where somebody got their body in between. First half we had some big chances so look, I watched a lot of football games in my life."

Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp not looking at the table after draw: https://t.co/DDgRB3Qd4H — BBC Football News (@bbcfoot) December 31, 2020

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp isn't worried despite Manchester United's growing confidence

Newcastle United vs Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool have lost just one of their opening 16 games in the 2020-21 Premier League. However their poor results against some of the 'lesser' sides in the past month have opened the door for the likes of Manchester United to barge in and make up ground.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp is calm and is not worried about the league table despite the red hot form United are in at the moment.

"The last thing that I think about is our position in the table. It's nice, but it doesn't matter at this stage of the season. You've seen that we've drawn the last two games, and we are still top of the table. It just shows how much of a difficult season it is for everybody," said Klopp.

The Liverpool manager concluded by saying:

"Other teams won last night and are now in a good mood. We are in a good mood. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade from it. We try all the time. When I think of football, these are the moments we all enjoy, but in the rest of life, at the moment, it isn't obviously that easy."