Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sends message to Darwin Nunez after the Reds' comfortable 4-0 win over Leicester

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided encouragement to Darwin Nunez after the side's 4-0 pre-season victory over Leicester City.

The Reds dominated Leicester to win 4-0 in Singapore, with goals from Nunez, Diogo Jota and youngsters Bobby Clark and Ben Doak.

Speaking after the game, the German tactician claimed that the way back into the team for Nunez will be to contribute to defence.

Klopp said:

“Sometimes it needs more time, that’s how it is,” said the Reds boss. "The signs Darwin showed last season were really good. Injuries, red card, were not helpful at the start. But it’s all good. We just need to find it together in different set-ups."

"The ticket into the team will be the readiness to defend. I’ve never heard about a team being really successful with sloppy defending. It doesn’t happen. It’s the same for Darwin and all the other strikers."

Klopp, who is known for his counter-pressing approach to football, highlighted the importance of Liverpool's attackers in the team's defensive shape. He added:

"I know all about the quality they have and they need to do both – defend and be influential in all offensive situations."

"He was good, you can see he’s a handful, speed, typical goalscorer being there, smelling it and finishing it off. In training he looks really good. Being fit helps. Now two more games and then Chelsea and we’ll see."

Nunez has enjoyed a good pre-season campaign for Liverpool with four goals in three matches. The Uruguayan striker arrived at Anfield last season in a deal worth up to £85 million from Benfica. He endured a difficult first season with the Reds, scoring 15 goals and setting up four more in 42 appearances.

Liverpool will wrap up their pre-season with fixtures against Bayern Munich and SV Darmstadt before beginning their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on August 13.

Pundit full of praise for Liverpool star linked with move away from the club

Kelleher produced a brilliant save against Leicester in pre-season.

Pundit Gary Gillespie recently praised Liverpool back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who made a stellar save in the first half in the Reds' pre-season fixture against Leicester. The Irishman's quick reflexes ensured that the contest stayed goalless before the Reds put four past the Foxes.

Speaking on LFCTV, Gillespie said:

"A little bit sloppy Liverpool, they needed the goalkeeper to come to their rescue. Certainly Caoimhin Kelleher does that. A little flick there really takes [Ibrahima] Konate out of the picture, really that is a world-class save."

“[He] learns from the best obviously Allison in training and working with Alisson day in, day out and that’s what happens, that’s what you learn. Liverpool still on level terms thanks mainly to their goalkeeper Kelleher.”

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer in search of regular game time. The Athletic claimed earlier this window that he was keen on a move elsewhere, with Tottenham Hotspur mentioned as an option.