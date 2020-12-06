Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed Chelsea are the favorites to lift the Premier League title this season because of the strength and depth of the squad that coach Frank Lampard has at his disposal.

Chelsea finished the 2019-20 Premier League season in fourth place in Lampard's first season in charge of the club. The former Chelsea midfielder has overseen a massive squad overhaul this summer, during which the club spent in excess of £200 million on seven players.

Chelsea had a shaky start to their 2020-21 campaign but have now hit their stride under Frank Lampard, winning four of their last five games in the league.

Chelsea's defense was considered to be their main weakness but is now an area of strength, with the Blues conceding just three goals in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Their 3-1 victory over Leeds United on Saturday took them to the top of the league table with 22 points, overtaking Tottenham Hotspur and defending champions Liverpool who have 21 each.

"If I watch football games at the moment then Chelsea, for me, look like favorites," Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's home game against Wolves.

Chelsea v Leeds United - Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed with what he has seen from Frank Lampard's side, and believes that they are the favorites to win the Premier League this season.

"If I watch football games at the moment then Chelsea, for me, look like favorites," Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's home game against Wolves.

"They have the biggest squad, great players playing well together after a rusty start, and they are full on. They have unbelievable opportunities to change in games and make changes from one game to the other, so that is it."

Liverpool have had an up and down start to their season when compared to their high standards.

The Reds were heavily tipped to retain their Premier League crown this season but with the club suffering a massive injury-crisis, many fans and pundits have begun to question whether they can maintain their usual level of consistency.

Jurgen Klopp has said that this season's title race will be more open than in previous campaigns, but stressed that Liverpool must remain focused only on their performances.

"I don't feel we are chasing anyone at the moment, or that anyone is chasing us. Pressure is there for us, but it's about how much you think about that pressure, to be honest," said Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp has named Chelsea as his favourites to win the Premier League this season.



Klopp: "If I watch football games at the moment then Chelsea, for me, look like favourites."

Liverpool have managed to keep pace with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham despite several injury setbacks.

With many star players set to return in the coming weeks, the Merseyside club will fancy their chances of warding off competition from the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City for the title.