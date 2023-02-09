Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp unleashes 'galactic war' with Barcelona for Premier League midfielder: Reports

According to El Nacional, Liverpool are looking to go to a transfer war against Barcelona to acquire the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers' midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Portuguese star has garnered attention across Europe with his performances for Wolves. He has scored five goals in 25 games for the English club this term. Neves has been a part of the Wolves team since 2017 and has made 238 appearances for them, scoring 29 goals and providing 12 assists.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have struggled this season and are currently ninth in the league. The club, especially in the midfield area, are in dire need of a rebuilding. While their qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season is in doubt, the Reds are confident that Neves will choose to make a move to Anfield. They are ready to shell out €30 million to prize Neves away from the Molineux.

H/F @hfworld_ Wolves 3-0 Liverpool



Ruben Neves capped a brilliant individual display with the final goal of a 3-0 win over Liverpool.



Wolves 3-0 LiverpoolRuben Neves capped a brilliant individual display with the final goal of a 3-0 win over Liverpool.https://t.co/vlzlMgl4Sk

Barcelona, however, are also big admirers of the player. Both Xavi and Matheu Alneny rate the former FC Porto star very highly. With Sergio Busquets' ongoing contractual dilemma, the Blaugranas are exploring the market to reinforce their midfield.

The two European giants look set to go for a bidding war as the Portuguese is of common interest to both. Neves, 25, has also represented the national team 37 times in his career.

Blessed with passing range and the ability to score screamers from outside the box, he has the potential to be one of the best in the business under proper guidance.

UtdChronicles @UtdChronicIes Ruben Neves letting fans know that the celebration Rashford popularised is his. Ruben Neves letting fans know that the celebration Rashford popularised is his. https://t.co/whPW8BYqTG

Liverpool and Barcelona have been in contrasting forms this season

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool and Barcelona's form in the domestic leagues couldn't have been more different this season. The Reds are currently languishing in the ninth spot in the Premier League. They have only 29 points on the board after 20 league matches.

The Blaugranas, meanwhile, have amassed a stunning tally of 53 points after 21 games. They are atop the La Liga table and lead second-placed Real Madrid by a massive margin of eight points.

Xavi's side, however, are already out of the UEFA Champions League. They were relegated to the UEFA Europa League after finishing third in their group. The Spanish giants will take on Manchester UNited in the next round of their European fixture.

Klopp's team, on the other hand, have reached the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and are set to play Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes