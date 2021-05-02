Liverpool boss predicts competitive Premier League campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side's chances of lifting the Premier League trophy next season will not be easy. He says this will come as a result of increased competition from the top sides in the league.

Liverpool won the Premier League title in the 2019-20 season, their first in 30 years. They won it in dominating fashion, taking the league by storm and romping to the trophy 18 points ahead of second-place Manchester City. However, the Reds have floundered in their title defense this campaign and currently sit sixth on the table, with Manchester City set to win their third title in four years.

Injuries have been a major cause of Liverpool's struggles during this campaign. However, Jurgen Klopp admitted that although his side would fare much better with the return of some top players from injury, winning the league would not be as easy because other sides have gotten stronger.

Speaking during a news conference on Friday, Klopp, according to Reuters, said that he doesn't expect City who are closing in on their third English Premier League title in four years to take their foot off the gas next season.

Speaking at his latest press conference, Klopp said:

"It is always harder because Man City never stops. I think it is clear that they will not. Manchester United is coming up, everyone can see that, Chelsea is in a brilliant place with a top squad. I have said it before, the squad [Thomas Tuchel] inherited is a present, so it will not get easier."

Klopp believes Manchester City is not Liverpool's only threat



The Liverpool manager has said that while Manchester City are the biggest test, other sides could pose a threat to any team on their best day. Klopp also touted Arsenal and Tottenham to have better campaigns next year.

"We speak only about City but there will be other teams, for sure. You have to deal with all the other teams who, even when they are outstandingly strong, you can say they are a little bit under the radar like Leicester. They have a brilliant manager and a really good squad."

Speaking about other teams that could challenge for the title, Klopp said:

“No one should write off Arsenal or Tottenham. Obviously, West Ham are flying, so how can it be easier? It is not only Manchester City to worry about.”

Liverpool have crashed out of every competition this season and are on course to end the campaign with no silverware. The Merseyside outfit are now in a tough race to finish in the top four this campaign. They currently sit six points away from Champions League qualification.

Jurgen Klopp has said the Liverpool's transfer plans this summer will not be affected if they miss out on UCL qualification this season. They are four points off the top four after slipping to late draws in recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his side can cut that gap when Liverpool head to Old Trafford on Sunday.