Liverpool-bound Dominik Szoboszlai's used to innovatively train with golf balls in hand; reason makes perfect sense

Liverpool have decided to trigger Dominik Szoboszlai's €70 million release clause to sign the player from RB Leipzig.

The Hungarian is one of the most technically gifted midfielders in world football. So, the Anfield faithful is excited at the prospect of seeing Szoboszlai don the famous red.

The player used to go through a unique training method to improve his technical ability. Hungarian outlet Telex reported about the same. Szoboszlai used to practice the technique in his father's academy, named Fonix. The outlet explained the method (via Sport BIBLE):

"The golf balls fulfilled the purpose of each exercise, that after a bad ball reception, you should not use your hands, not pull the attacking player back in the duel, but strive for perfect technical solutions. If we look at the end result, the method is effective."

Szoboszlai joined Leipzig in 2021 and made 91 appearances for them, scoring 20 goals and providing 22 assists. The Hungarian made 46 appearances last season, scoring ten goals and providing 13 assists across competitions.

He looks like a perfect signing for Liverpool, who need new players in the middle of the park.

What Julian Nagelsmann said about Liverpool-bound Dominik Szoboszlai?

Former RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann once explained Szoboszlai's technical abilities. His comments pinpoint why the Hungarian could be a key player for the Reds.

Speaking about the player, Nagelsmann said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Dominik is a very nice young man and makes a good impression, especially in terms of his physicality. He can play at different positions in attacking midfield.

"He can play in attacking midfield, as a left-sided attacker or even out wide on the left wing. He can also do the same on the right. In Salzburg, he operated as a No.10 a lot, and as a left-sided No.8."

Nagelsmann added:

"He’s got an exceptional right foot and has a knack for set-pieces as well. He’s definitely a candidate to set up plenty of goals and to score several himself as well.

"I’m convinced that his self-confidence will be high when he joins us and that he will be of great help to the team."

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. Szoboszlai also looks on his way to Anfield. Liverpool have also been linked with OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram.

Poll : 0 votes