Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk breaks all-time club record after win over Brentford in 250th appearance

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk broke the record for most games won by a Liverpool player in their first 250 appearances for the club, as he marshaled the Reds to a 4-1 win against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, February 17.

Goals from Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and a returning Mohamed Salah ensured a comfortable victory for Jurgen Klopp's men at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Van Dijk moved to Anfield from Southampton in 2018 for £75 million, a record fee for a defender at the time. The Dutchman went the entire 2018-19 Premier League season without being dribbled past by an opposition player. He quickly established himself as a mainstay in the Reds' defense and became one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Against Brentford, Van Dijk made his 250th appearance in Liverpool colours. Apart from the milestone and the victory, there was more cause for celebration. With 171 victories, no other player has won more in their first 250 games for the club (via OptaJoe's Michael Reid).

Apart from Alan Kennedy, Steve McMahon and Ian Rush, every other player on the list has been a part of the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield. The German manager has revolutionized the club and will leave a huge void upon leaving his post at the end of the season.

Virgil van Dijk impressed by his defensive partner following Liverpool's win over Brentford

In a post-match interview with TNT Sports, Virgil van Dijk heaped praise on his defensive partner Ibrahima Konate. He said:

“Ibou is obviously still learning, still so young. He’s got so much potential and he’s got everything for a modern-day centre-half which is how the game goes nowadays. You have to be fast, you have to be able to play, deal with a massive space in behind, and I think he’s a good learner."

The Dutchman added:

"He wants to learn and take the responsibility of being a leader in the team as well. It’s great to see, and I like these players who want to improve and be better and have a passion to win every game.”

Speaking about Liverpool's resolve to break down a tenacious Brentford unit, Van Dijk said:

"We didn't win here the last two times. They make it difficult for you, with the way they don't give up, their set pieces, their directness. We had to be ready to fight. Obviously with the goals we scored, that helps massively as well."

Liverpool will next play Luton Town in the league on Wednesday before taking on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 25.