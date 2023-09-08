Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk learns punishment after admitting to using insulting words towards a match official in game against Newcastle

According to The Times' Paul Joyce, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been suspended for one game and fined £100,000 after admitting he insulted refere John Brook on August 27.

The Reds faced Newcastle United in their third Premier League game this season at St. James Park. The Magpies took an early lead in the 25th minute via an Anthony Gordon goal.

Virgil van Dijk was then given a straight red card by match referee John Brook. This came after the defender bundled Alexander Isak outside the box, denying him a clear goal-scoring opportunity. The Reds' skipper was adamant that Brook made the wrong decision, insulting the referee as he walked off the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp's men went on to secure a thrilling 2-1 comeback win due to a brilliant Darwin Nunez brace. However, Van Dijk's choice to insult the referee has come back to haunt him.

The 32-year-old was initially only suspended for one game, which he served, missing the game against Aston Villa. However, his ban has now been extended by an additional game. Joyce tweeted:

"Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has been suspended for one match and fined £100,000 after admitting he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off against Newcastle United."

Van Dijk will now miss the Reds' next game at Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 16, after the international break.

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk proud of his role in 'Liverpool 2.0'

Virgil van Dijk recently admitted he's proud of his new role as Liverpool captain after he inherited the armband in July, following Jordan Henderson's move to Al-Ettifaq.

The Reds had a poor season last year, finishing fifth. Van Dijk had a poor season considering his high standards. However, he returned to his best form towards the back end of last season and is looking forward to carrying it over this season.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. have revamped their squad, bringing in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. Van Dijk spoke with Dutch outlet Tubantia revealing he's proud of his new role (via This is Anfield):

"We are in a kind of transition phase with Liverpool. So of course it’s nice to feel that the manager still considers me part of the new team, of Liverpool 2.0, so to speak. We spoke a lot in the first weeks of preparation. That showed confidence. Yes, certainly thanks to that captaincy.”

The Reds have kept one clean sheet in four Premier League games so far this season.