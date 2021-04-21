Liverpool have the chance to sign a player they missed out on in January - Reports

Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car is hoping Liverpool make a new offer for him in the summer transfer window. The Reds had shown interest in signing Caleta-Car in the winter transfer window but their approach came in the eleventh hour. Marseille were unsure of signing a replacement for Caleta-Car on such short notice so they refused to sell the Croatian centre-back.

Duje Caleta-Car | Liverpool target will be allowed to leave for ‘interesting offer’ – Player ‘hoping to see Reds’ return for himhttps://t.co/2K2U2wBV5N #lfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) April 20, 2021

According to Le10 Sport, Marseille will not stand in his way should they receive a good offer for the centre-back.

Liverpool will have an important decision to make regarding Caleta-Car

Liverpool scrambled towards the end of the transfer window to sign Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies. However, the latter is yet to make his debut for the club.

Kabak, on the other hand, has slowly grown into his role at centre-back, and is a bright young prospect at the age of 20. The Turkish international’s performances have improved after he made a difficult start to life at the club. Liverpool will have the option of signing him for around £18 million in the summer transfer window.

It will be a crucial transfer window for Liverpool, who are expected to strengthen their team. Even if they miss out on Champions League football, the Reds are likely to add a few fresh faces and sell some of their underperforming fringe players in the summer.

Caleta-Car would offer good value, but the question of how many defenders they really need also needs to be addressed. The Reds will have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip fit again next season, while the trio of Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, and Ben Davies can all provide backup.

The Reds may want to sign Kabak on a permanent deal instead of spending somewhere around the same fee on Caleta-Car. Kabak’s impressive performances coupled with his age means that he will be a good long-term signing for Liverpool.