Liverpool and Chelsea among clubs set to contest three-way battle for Robert Lewandowski - Reports

According to reports, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City could fight a three-way battle to sign striker Robert Lewandowski next summer. The 33-year-old's contract with his current club Bayern Munich runs out in 2023 but the Poland star is reportedly looking for an exit.

Lewandowski has arguably been the best striker in the world in recent years. He scored 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season, breaking the late Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in a campaign. He has continued his exploits this season as well, scoring 30 goals and assisting three in 25 games in all competitions.

Lewandowski narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or 2021 to Lionel Messi. However, the Pole was awarded the inaugural 'Striker of the Year' award.

Hence, if he decides to leave Bayern Munich, there won't be a lack of suitors in the mix. Reportedly, Lewandowski wants to challenge himself in La Liga or the Premier League. With Barcelona's financial woes and Real Madrid's interest in Kylian Mbappe, it seems unlikely that they will attempt to sign Lewandowski.

Therefore, the Premier League may become Lewandowski's destination. Rumours claim Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are all in line to sign the striker. City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have managed the Pole at Bayern and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

This could see the two clubs overtake Chelsea in the race for Lewandowski's signature.

It will definitely be an exciting moment for fans to see Lewandowski in the Premier League, if he does eventually move to British shores.

Liverpool and Chelsea have fallen way behind in the Premier League title race

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in their last Premier League match. The result saw leaders Manchester City take an 11 and 10 point lead over them respectively. The Reds, however, have a game in hand over City and Chelsea.

Chelsea face a tough fixture list in January as they face City and rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Meanwhile, the Reds have a relatively easy fixture list. However, they will miss the services of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, who have departed to participate in the AFCON.

Both clubs are in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup as well. Chelsea took a 2-0 lead against Tottenham Hotspur in their first leg on Wednesday. Meanwhile Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the two-legged semi-final.

Before that though, both clubs will look to progress in the FA Cup at the weekend. The Blues take on Chesterfield while the Reds take on Shrewsbury in the third round.

