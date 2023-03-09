Liverpool and Chelsea fighting to sign Argentina international who was dubbed 'little Messi' by Arsenal legend: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing Lionel Messi’s compatriot Alexis Mac Allister in the summer transfer window, the Express has reported. Arsenal legend Martin Keown recently likened the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Messi.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Mac Allister was in stellar form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The central midfield star started six games in Qatar, scoring once and claiming an assist. His technical brilliance has been on show in the Premier League as well, with him pitching in with six goals and one assist in 20 appearances this season.

SPORTbible @sportbible Alexis Mac Allister's sudden rise to stardom is remarkable Alexis Mac Allister's sudden rise to stardom is remarkable 🇦🇷⭐️ https://t.co/xfussQvHsK

Former Arsenal star Keown recently heaped praise on Mac Allister, claiming that his versatility and technical acumen were akin to his compatriot Messi. Keown said on talkSPORT:

“Mac Allister is almost their (Brighton’s) little Messi, really. He could play anywhere: at the foot of midfield, the top of midfield, his interchange of play, his technique, his quality - we knew it was always there.

“They [Brighton] signed him on a new contract before the World Cup, it just gets better and better. Yes, they can make it into fourth place.”

The 24-year-old will have two years left on his Brighton contract when the transfer window opens in the summer. Given his performances for club and country, Liverpool and Chelsea could have to pay a stiff premium to sign Messi's teammate.

According to CBS Sports, Liverpool and Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United are also interested in Mac Allister. The two clubs have reportedly held internal discussions about acquiring the player.

Liverpool give Chelsea a boost in Josko Gvardiol pursuit: Reports

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Josko Gvardiol last summer, but the Croatian centre-back ended up agreeing to a new five-year deal at RB Leipzig. According to multiple sources, Liverpool were also tracking the player, making it a feisty contest between the two Premier League rivals.

As per Football.London, the Blues are still interested in adding Gvardiol to their ranks, while the Merseysiders are prioritizing other targets. It has been claimed that the Reds wish to bring in Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes, and Jude Bellingham in the summer in a bid to strengthen their depleted midfield.

bit.ly/3LhLd2b Joško Gvardiol, one of the most wanted players around Europe. Manchester City want him — Guardiola, big fan and he’s in #MCFC list.Liverpool explored conditions of the deal in January, Chelsea keen on signing him since last summer. Open race. Joško Gvardiol, one of the most wanted players around Europe. Manchester City want him — Guardiola, big fan and he’s in #MCFC list. ⭐️🇭🇷Liverpool explored conditions of the deal in January, Chelsea keen on signing him since last summer. Open race.🎥 bit.ly/3LhLd2b https://t.co/tF1a9rvony

The Pensioners can feel confident after seeing the development, as they have now become the frontrunner in the race for Gvardiol. The Todd Boehly-owned side will have to splurge a large amount to sign Gvardiol, however, with intermediary Vincenzo Cavaliere estimating his value to be €100 million.

