Liverpool close to completing the signing of French defender - Reports

Liverpool are close to completing the signing of Ibrahima Konaté from RB Leipzig, according to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Based on reports, Konate passed the Liverpool medical three days ago. The Reds are going to trigger the €35 million release clause in Konate's Leipzig contract in the next few days with the official announcement to follow suit.

According to the aforementioned source, the personal terms between Konate and Liverpool have been agreed since 23rd April 2021. Ibrahima Konaté, who is still only 21 years old, is set to sign a 5-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2026.

Ibrahima Konaté to Liverpool, done deal. Medicals already completed days ago. Liverpool are gonna trigger €35m release clause in the next days and announce the signing from RB Leipzig.



Personal terms agreed since April 23 - contract until June 2026.

Liverpool keen to strengthen their defense by signing Ibrahima Konaté

Liverpool's bottleneck this season has been their lack of depth in defensive positions. After major injuries to Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, Liverpool have struggled to have a solid defensive pairing.

Jurgen Klopp was even forced to play midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defense to cover up. However, signing Ibrahima Konaté gives them an additional name in defense.

Ibrahima Konaté (R) playing for RB Leipzig. (Photo by Jan Woitas - Pool/Getty Images)

The arrival of Konaté also means it could be the end of Ozan Kabak's brief spell at Liverpool. The Turkish defender was brought in on loan from Schalke 04 in January. Despite having a few decent performances, the emergence of Nat Phillips and the signing of Konate mean that Liverpool might not trigger Kabak's £18 million asking price.

However, according to the Daily Mail, RB Leipzig see Ozan Kabak as a potential replacement for the outgoing Konate.

Ibrahima Konate to Liverpool: Here we go confirmed!

The 21-year-old Konate is expected to fight for a starting berth in Jurgen Klopp's side next season. The Frenchman has a realistic chance of getting ahead of Joe Gomez in the pecking order.

With the inclusion of Ibrahima Konaté in the squad along with Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip returning to full fitness next season, Liverpool will have 5 centre-back options. It could make a difference as the Reds look to compete on the domestic and European front next season.

Ibrahima Konaté is currently on international duty with France's U-21 side. France U-21 are due to play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the U21 European Championship.