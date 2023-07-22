Liverpool close to sealing move for Chelsea target - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on securing a deal for Southampton's talented midfielder, Romeo Lavia, with negotiations ongoing, as per Football Insider. The 19-year-old has attracted interest from several Premier League rivals, including Arsenal and Chelsea, making the race for his signature highly competitive.

The urgency to bolster Liverpool's central midfield has intensified due to the imminent departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who have agreed to lucrative deals with clubs in Saudi Arabia. Consequently, manager Jurgen Klopp is now eyeing the addition of two new midfielders to reinforce his squad following the recent signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool were convinced of Romeo Lavia's preference to join their ranks over other potential suitors this summer. Klopp expressed strong interest in bringing the Southampton star to Anfield. Lavia, in turn, appears convinced by Pool's compelling project, which the club's adept recruitment team has persuasively presented.

Liverpool had a terrible last season, which saw them finish fifth in the Premier League table, missing out on the Champions League qualification as well. Since then, manager Jurgen Klopp has been working out plans to reinforce weak areas in the team with potential new signings.

In overhauling the setup at Anfield, Klopp has identified former Manchester City youngster, Romeo Lavia, as his new option in the defensive midfield position. Lavia played two senior Manchester City games before joining Southampton in July 2022, where he featured in 34 games, bagging a goal and an assist.

With a few more weeks left before the transfer window closes, Jurgen Klopp would hope to secure most of these potential targets to bolster his chances in the upcoming season.

Arsenal may enter race for Romeo Lavia amidst interest from Liverpool and Chelsea - Reports

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal could potentially join the pursuit of highly-rated midfielder Romeo Lavia if Thomas Partey departs. While Liverpool and Chelsea continue to show interest in the talented player, potential suitors are evaluating Lavia at a value much lower than £50 million.

Revealing details of the Romeo Lavia transfer saga, Jacobs said:

''Arsenal could enter the race for Romeo Lavia if Thomas Partey leaves. As previously reported, nothing in the Aurelien Tchouameni links. Lavia remains a real possibility for #LFC and is admired by Chelsea. But suitors value Lavia at far less than £50m.''

During his time with Manchester City U21, Lavia has played 39 games, scoring two goals and making four assists. He also had a good outing with Manchester City's Under-19 and Under-18 sides.

However, seeing which side would win the race to sign the highly saught-after Belgian defensive-midfielder will be interesting.