Liverpool confident of signing priority midfield target after Manchester City make their move with Kalvin Phillips - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly making plans to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next year.

The Reds have turned their attention to Bellingham as Manchester City are close to agreeing to a deal for another of their midfield targets, Kalvin Phillips.

A report by the Mirror reveals that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Bellingham but is willing to wait until 2023 to make a move for the 18-year-old.

The England international has had a meteoric rise since making his debut for Birmingham City in 2019 after coming through the club's academy.

He became the youngest player in history to represent the Blues and spent just one season with the west Midlands outfit before sealing a move to Dortmund.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Liverpool lead the race to sign Jude Bellingham next summer. Liverpool are now making plans to bring the teenage midfielder back to the UK after his mature displays for BVB & England. Klopp has not been put off by Bellingham’s price tag.



Source: 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Liverpool lead the race to sign Jude Bellingham next summer. Liverpool are now making plans to bring the teenage midfielder back to the UK after his mature displays for BVB & England. Klopp has not been put off by Bellingham’s price tag.Source: @MirrorFootball ❗️𝗡𝗘𝗪: Liverpool lead the race to sign Jude Bellingham next summer. Liverpool are now making plans to bring the teenage midfielder back to the UK after his mature displays for BVB & England. Klopp has not been put off by Bellingham’s price tag.Source: @MirrorFootball 🗞 https://t.co/rcecHbwTQo

Bellingham has continued to impress in the Bundesliga and his displays for BVB have led to interest in his services. Dortmund are reportedly unwilling to sanction his sale this summer, having already sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Bellingham has scored 10 goals and provided 18 assists in 89 matches in all competitions for Dortmund. He is also an established international for England and has been earmarked as one of the standout players of his generation.

Liverpool's links with Bellingham in line with their recent transfer strategy

Bellingham has impressed for Dortmund

Jurgen Klopp has built a formidable team at Anfield over the last few years. Most of his signings have been successful for the Reds and were instrumental in Liverpool's recent ascent back to the summit.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, and Alisson Becker have all become modern-day Kop legends since arriving at the club in the last few years.

However, the core players of the current Reds' squad are all in their peak years and approaching the wrong side of 30. In light of this, it is pertinent for Liverpool to start making plans for the future.

Liverpool FC @LFC Getting that work in ahead of pre-season Getting that work in ahead of pre-season 💪☀️ https://t.co/fZYmCQr8C6

Klopp has identified this need and his recent transfer strategy shows that he is already laying the foundations for the next great team.

The transfers of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Fabio Carvalho has reduced the average age in the club's attack.

Attention could turn to other areas of the squad in the coming years. Bellingham could be in line to inherit the mantle in midfield from the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far