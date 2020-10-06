Liverpool: Confirmed signings and departures from the summer transfer window

Champions of England after two decades, ninety-nine points in a single Premier League campaign, eighteen points ahead of their closest rivals. Not many thought things could get better for Liverpool after their 2018-19 Champions League triumph, but it has.

Liverpool started a new era when they hired Jurgen Klopp in 2015. The charismatic German took time to settle in England, leading Liverpool to an eighth-place finish in his first season at the club.

However, Liverpool were on a gradual rise under Klopp, finishing fourth in the 2016-17 campaign, third in the 2017-18 Premier League season, second in the 2018-19 season and eventually ended up as champions of the Premier League in the 2019-20 season.

Klopp has revolutionised Liverpool and the modern game of football with his heavy press and attacking style of football. The majority of Liverpool and Klopp's success at Anfield must, however, be credited to Liverpool's transfer business over the last few years.

Liverpool were the perennial losers of the transfer market, but a change in their transfer policy resulted in Liverpool signing players who would change the course of their future.

The signings of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson, and Andrew Robertson have undoubtedly resulted in Liverpool becoming a powerhouse of European football again.

An assessment of Liverpool's transfer window. What happened at Villa Park doesn't change the fact that the PL champions bought well and sold even better. Thiago Alcantara was the signing of the summer. However, a couple of concerns remain..... #LFC https://t.co/vSx7Ezknf7 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 5, 2020

Liverpool grow stronger after making some statement signings in the summer transfer window

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Many football fans and pundits wondered how Liverpool would be able to improve their squad this summer, or if they even needed to invest in a squad that won the Premier League by an eighteen point margin.

But Liverpool have sent shockwaves through the Premier League and Europe with the signings they have made this summer.

Liverpool's first signing of the season was that of Greek left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas from Olympiacos for €13 million. Tsimikas will provide some much-needed cover at the left-back position for Liverpool.

Liverpool's statement signing of the transfer window was that of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for €30 million. Thiago Alcantara is arguably one of the best midfielders on the planet, a proven winner, and a player that would make the starting XI of any team in the world.

The only other weakness Liverpool had to address this summer was their depth in attacking positions. Liverpool filled that gap in their squad by signing Jota from Wolves for €45 million. Jota had a stellar 2019-20 campaign and could prove to be a future replacement for Mohamad Salah or Sadio Mane.

Liverpool have managed to balance their books during this difficult time by selling or loaning out players who did not have a future at Anfield.

Liverpool sold youth-product Rhian Brewster to Sheffield United for £22.5 million and added a £40 million buy-back clause to the striker's contract. Liverpool also sold center-back Dejan Lovren to Zenit St. Petersburg for €12 million, and Ovie Ejaria to Reading for €3 million.

Brewster 'seals £23.5m Sheff Utd move but Liverpool include buy-back clause' https://t.co/xbJKSyQrmv — Sun Sport (@SunSport) October 2, 2020

Adam Lallana left Liverpool this summer to join Brighton on a free transfer after seeing his contract with the Merseyside club expire at the end of last season. Liverpool have also sent Taiwo Awoniyi, Sehyi Ojo, and Lorius Karius out on season-long loans.