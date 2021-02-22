Liverpool consider move for Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos in the summer - Reports

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager to sign a forward in the summer. Rumours suggest the German manager has identified Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos as his top target and will pursue a move for the Argentine in the summer.

According to La Razon, Klopp is ready to move for the Sevilla star but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will match Sevilla's £56 million price tag. Sevilla are reportedly ready to sell Ocampos in order to balance their books, after suffering heavy financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucas Ocampos joined Sevilla from Marseille in the summer of 2019 for an undisclosed fee. The forward scored seventeen goals in 44 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions last season.

He was one of the standout players in a Sevilla side that won the Europa League. Lucas Ocampos' performances caught the attention of a number of Europe's elite clubs and he was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer. Despite the rumoured interest, a deal failed to materialise.

The 26-year-old has scored just five goals in 26 appearances for Sevilla this season but is still in high demand.

Liverpool have had trouble scoring themselves and have netted just one goal in the Premier League at Anfield since the turn of the year. Mohamed Salah has been in fine form for the Reds this season, but with Sadio Mane and Roberto struggling for form in recent months, Jurgen Klopp believes his side needs more attacking talent.

Liverpool will look to sign Lucas Ocampos ahead of next season, but may have to sell the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi to create room in their squad. Selling fringe players will also allow the Merseyside club to raise money to fund a move for Ocampos.

#LFC transfer news LIVE - Lucas Ocampos link, Nikola Milenkovic latest, Mersey derby build-up 🔴https://t.co/rETYvm3NlU — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) February 20, 2021

Liverpool need of reinforcements and will look to sign a defender and Lucas Ocampos in the summer

Lucas Ocampos in La Liga action for Sevilla

Liverpool were heavy favorites to retain their Premier League title this season and enjoyed a strong start to their title defense. However, Jurgen Klopp's side have been in awful form since the start of 2021. Liverpool have lost four on the bounce in the league, and are currently sixth in the Premier League table.

The Reds have suffered from a massive injury crisis, which has forced a number of key players out for extended periods. It is, however, their attack that has been their main source of concern in recent weeks.

Liverpool have been heavily dependent on the likes of Salah and Mane, but lack any additional options in attack. Reports claim they will look to sign a defender, as well as a top-quality forward in the summer.

Lucas Ocampos could be the perfect player for Liverpool as he can play on either side and will be able to provide cover to both Salah and Mane.