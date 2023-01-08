Liverpool contact agents to sign €40 million-rated Netherlands midfielder - Reports

Liverpool have considered the possibility of making a move for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta, the Reds have intensified their pursuit of Koopmeiners and have contacted Wasserman, the agency that represents the player.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a massive fan of the Dutchman and now the Merseyside team are looking to snap the player up. The report also adds that Liverpool are not looking for a deal in the January transfer window and that a move over the summer is more likely.

The Italian club are looking for a price of at least €40 million for the player, having purchased him from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar just 18 months ago for a fee of around €12 million. He has bagged four goals and two assists for Atalanta in 16 appearances this season.

iNews adds that the Reds are looking at Koopmeiners closely and this could mainly come from Klopp's assistant coach Pepijn Ljinders, who is reportedly having a greater influence on Liverpool's transfer business.

The Dutchman, who learnt his business in Portugal, oversaw the transfers of both Luis Diaz from Porto and Darwin Nunez from Benfica. The signing of Koopmeiners would add to the Dutch contingent at the club, headlined by star defender Virgil van Dijk and their latest signing Cody Gakpo.

A move for Koopmeiners could signal the start of the Reds' midfield revamp, with aging players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara seemingly past their prime. They have also shown an interest in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham and are willing to pay close to €150 million to bring him to Anfield, according to Spanish outlet Okdiario.

Liverpool ahead of Chelsea in pursuit of midfielder

Musah has caught the eye of both Liverpool and Chelsea.

Liverpool are leading the race for Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Reds are keen on signing the 20-year-old as they look to bring in more quality in midfield.

With Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all set to become free agents at the end of the season, the Merseyside club are looking to make additions to the middle of the park. The American, formerly a part of Arsenal's academy system, will serve as a fantastic long-term signing.

The report adds that Chelsea are also interested in signing the player. The Blues are set to lose both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante as free agents at the end of the season and will also look to get replacements for the pair.

