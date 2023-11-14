“Liverpool have that covered” - Chris Sutton identifies ‘issue’ with Arsenal that Jurgen Klopp and company don’t have at Anfield 

Pundit Chris Sutton believes that Liverpool have superior striking options than Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the moment.

The former footballer believes that the north Londoners lack options up-front, with Eddie Nketiah serving as backup to Gabriel Jesus. In the 3-1 win against Burnley (November 11), Leandro Trossard performed the false-nine role in the absence of the aforementioned forwards, bagging a goal and an assist.

This season, the Brazilian has managed just seven appearances in the Premier League amid injury concerns. As a result, Nketiah has appeared 12 times in the English top flight, bagging five goals in the process.

Claiming that Reds who can play Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota as a striker are better off, Sutton told The Monday Night Club (via The Boot Room):

"The issue with Arsenal is that and I think Alan Shearer said about Eddie Nketiah not being an elite striker and I think everybody feels there is maybe the thought there is a bit of a void in that centre-forward position for Arsenal, whereas Liverpool have that covered.

“Arteta can play Jesus, Nketiah, he can play Trossard if he wants as a false nine, but they don’t have the options that Liverpool have."

Nunez is now considered the first choice at Anfield. He's completed 11 appearances in the Premier League, bagging four goals and assists each. Jota has scored four goals while Gakpo has netted two from 11 and 10 appearances respectively in the English first division.

The comments are interesting given the fact that strikers at the Emirates Stadium have found the net fairly regularly. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners look for alternatives in the January transfer window.

Where are Arsenal and Liverpool placed in the Premier League?

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta (via Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are clubs gunning for the Premier League title this season and are both placed within the top four. Currently, the Gunners are third, level on points with the Reds, who are second, and are only separated on goal difference.

Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp's men have racked up 27 points from their first 12 fixtures. Both sides are only one point behind table-toppers and champions Manchester City.

After the international break, the Gunners travel to Brentford for a tricky away test on November 25. Meanwhile, the Merseysiders take on Manchester City on the same day once the Premier League returns after international fixtures.