Liverpool dealt blow as three first team stars including Mo Salah miss training ahead of crucial clash against Arsenal at Anfield

Liverpool have been dealt a massive headache ahead of their encounter with Arsenal as Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez were absent from training.

The Merseysiders host the Gunners at Anfield on Sunday (April 9) looking to get back to winning ways following a 0-0 draw with Chelsea. Their hopes of a top-four finish are in jeopardy as they sit eighth, 10 points off the top four.

Jurgen Klopp has been given a nightmare heading into Sunday's clash against Arsenal. Salah, Jota, and Gomez were all absent from the team's training session on Thursday (April 6), per The Anfield Talk.

Salah started the draw with Chelsea on the substitutes bench but was brought on in the 65th minute. Meanwhile, Jota and Gomez played the full 90 minutes. But it appears the trio might be nursing fitness issues.

Their potential absence from Liverpool's clash with Arsenal will be a massive blow for Klopp's side. Salah has been in fine form this season, scoring 23 goals and contributing 11 assists in 41 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Jota has dealt with injury issues but has managed seven assists in 18 games. Gomez played as a makeshift right-back against Chelsea due to Trent Alexander-Arnold's poor form. However, the English defender has also endured injury issues this season, making 30 appearances.

The Merseysiders face a Gunners side that are inching towards their first Premier League title since 2004. They sit top of the league with an eight-point cushion over Manchester City having played one game more.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk expected to be available for Arsenal clash

Van Dijk looks set to be available.

Liverpool defender Van Dijk is expected to be fit to face Arsenal on Sunday. The Dutchman missed his side's draw at Stamford Bridge through illness. However, The Athletic reports that the veteran centre-back is due to start for Klopp's side against the league leaders.

Klopp was confident Van Dijk would be available for the clash when speaking after their draw with Chelsea midweek. He said (via the Evening Standard):

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. He was ill but until the weekend we have a few days.”

Van Dijk's return comes at a crucial time when Gomez may be ruled out after missing training. His experience and know-how will be of huge benefit to the Merseysiders as they look to get their top-four pursuit back on track. The Dutchman has made 32 appearances this season, scoring three goals and helping his side keep 10 clean sheets.

Poll : 0 votes