Liverpool dealt injury blow as National team manager confirms 24-year-old star has picked up knock

France manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed that Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has suffered a hamstring injury. He added, though, that the issue is not serious and that the defender has merely had tests taken to assess the injury.

He also revealed that the 24-year-old center-back bore the injury in a place where he sustained a similar issue before. Deschamps said in a press conference ahead of the international break (via RMC Sport):

“He felt something in his hamstring. He had tests, but it’s not serious. He needs a bit of time to not take any risks. It’s an area where he already has an injury. It wasn’t in his interest or mine (to call him up). In the best of cases, he could have been training only Friday or Saturday.”

As a result, Konate will miss France's upcoming 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece.

The cenre-back has registered eight Premier League, two UEFA Europa League, and one EFL Cup appearance so far for the Reds this season. He continues to be a crucial pillar at the back for Liverpool.

The Reds have been in excellent form in the English top tier this season. The Merseyside outfit are currently second in the league standings, sitting one point behind league leaders Manchester City. Liverpool will face the reigning English champions at the Etihad on November 25.

"There are added demands" - Liverpool star opens up about new hybrid role

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has opened up about his new hybrid role at the club this season. The England international, while admitting that the new position is more demanding, is happy with the level of freedom he now has.

Alexander-Arnold began his career at Anfield as a right-back. He helped in bringing Premier League and UEFA Champions League success for Jurgen Klopp's side in that position along with other trophies.

The English defender has now been used in a hybrid role, moving up into the middle of the park when the Reds are on the attack. Alexander-Arnold told the Echo regarding his new position:

“It is a completely different role, a completely different system. There are added demands for what I need to do, but a lot of it is the same. For me, it has always been about playing with freedom to get on the ball and try to create and make things happen, and progress us up the pitch."

"But it is now about playing those passes from more of a central area and a more set-in-stone midfield area. It gives me opportunities to create for the team and make things happen and win us games essentially, and that is all I am trying to do out there."

Alexander-Arnold has recorded three assists in 14 games across competitions for Liverpool this season.